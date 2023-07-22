Home » Identifying the baby’s mother in this optical illusion is a challenge
Identifying the baby’s mother in this optical illusion is a challenge

Identifying the baby's mother in this optical illusion is a challenge

Today, we offer you a unique experience: a color image of a child, seemingly harmless, but hiding a secret. A female face is hidden between the folds of the drawing, between the contours and the shades. You will be able to locate the hidden mother? In the meantime you will find a better version at the bottom of the news (as always!).

This visual game it’s not just a fun pastime, but also a way to explore the wonders of our mind. Optical illusions, in fact, show us how our brain processes visual information, sometimes creating images that go beyond reality (by the way, can you find the fox in this optical illusion?).

In this case, even if the image has no scientific basis, it reminds us how fascinating the world of optical illusions is. So, we dare you: let us know if you managed to find the baby’s mother in the comments section! Remember, sometimes, the answer is right before your eyes.

In the meantime, we remind you (just in case) that optical illusions are a fascinating and involving field of study neuroscientists, psychologists and artists. They show us how easy our brain is to fool into creating images that don’t match physical reality. Don’t be discouraged if you can’t see it right away: take your time, look at the image from different angles, change the distance between you and the work and you could discover the secret it hides.

If you succeeded, we challenge you to find the fox in this illusion.

