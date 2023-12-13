Identity verification arrives on LinkedIn (free)

Listen to the audio version of the article

On LinkedIn you are present with your name, surname, role in the company and name of the company and it would seem strange to leave out some of these entries; a circumstance that often appears completely reversed on other social media. But to strengthen the transparency of profiles and the environment, LinkedIn has decided to introduce identity verification in the main countries in which it is present. And from today, 12/13/2023, also in Italy. The technological partner of this operation is Persona, a San Francisco company and leader in identity verification.

The identity verification procedure requires a few minutes of time and an Italian electronic passport; at the end of the procedure (here is the link for the necessary steps) users will see a verification badge visible on their LinkedIn profile added for free. A completely different approach compared to social networks like X or Meta, which put on sale the traditional blue check which, before this decision, certified the identity of the account holder.

«Our goal is to offer our members and customers what they expect from LinkedIn: a safe and reliable professional environment in which to build their careers and grow their business. Adding this additional level of identity verification helps our users make more informed decisions about the truthfulness of the people and companies they interact with,” says Marcello Albergoni, Country Manager LinkedIn Italy. The Microsoft group platform announced last October the goal of having 100 million verified members by 2025, out of one billion members worldwide.

On the occasion of the announcement, LinkedIn recalled the key steps to keep your account safe:

1) Enable two-step verification to add an extra layer of security to your account.

