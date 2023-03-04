Idioms in Software Development: Covariant Return Type



The covariant return type of a member function allows an overriding member function to return a narrower type. This is particularly important when implementing the prototype pattern in C++.

I have already used the covariant return type in my previous articles, but without explaining it in detail. I’ll catch up on that today.

Covariant Return Type

I’ll start with a naive implementation.

Die naive Version

The following program covariantReturnType.cpp applies the prototype pattern.

// covariantReturnType.cpp #include #include class Window{ // (1) public: virtual Window* clone() { return new Window(*this); } virtual std::string getName() const { return "Window"; } virtual ~Window() {}; }; class DefaultWindow: public Window { // (2) DefaultWindow* clone() override { return new DefaultWindow(*this); } std::string getName() const override { return "DefaultWindow"; } }; class FancyWindow: public Window { // (3) FancyWindow* clone() override { return new FancyWindow(*this); } std::string getName() const override { return "FancyWindow"; } }; Window* cloneWindow(Window& oldWindow) { // (4) return oldWindow.clone(); } int main() { std::cout << 'n'; Window window; DefaultWindow defaultWindow; FancyWindow fancyWindow; const Window* window1 = cloneWindow(window); std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n'; const Window* defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow); std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n'; const Window* fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow); std::cout << "fancywindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n'; delete window1; delete defaultWindow1; delete fancyWindow1; std::cout << 'n'; }

The interface class Window (line 1) has a virtual clone -Function. The clone function returns a copy of itself. The derived classes like DefaultWindow (line 2) and FancyWindow (line 3) also return a copy of itself. The function cloneWindow (line 4) uses the virtual member function and creates clones of the one used Window . In addition, I have a virtual getName -Function implemented to visualize the virtual dispatch.

The output of the program does not yet hold any surprises:

Is the use of the Covariant Return Type obvious in this example? The virtual clone -Function of Window gives one Window -Pointer back but the virtual clone -Function of DefaultWindow a DefaultWindow -Pointers and the virtual clone -Function of FancyWindow a FancyWindow pointer. This means that the data type is covariant: When a derived class function returns a more derived type than its overridden base class function, the derived class return type is said to be covariant.

Also, there is one small quirk I want to point out: although the virtual member features clone von DefaultWindow and FancyWindows are private, the function can cloneWindow (line 4) call them. The reason for this is simple: the membership function cloneWindow uses the public interface of the interface class Window .

But why did I call this form of implementation naive?

possession semantics

In general, the implementation of the clone -Function not known. clone returns a pointer to a Window return. Pointers are inherently flawed; they model two entirely different semantics: ownership and lending.

possession: The caller is for that Window responsible and must destroy it; this is the behavior that the program covariantReturnType.cpp modeled.

Lend: The caller is for that Window responsible and borrows it from the caller.

Let me emphasize this again:

Owner: You are the owner of the Window . You have to take care of it and destroy it. If not, you're causing a memory leak.

borrower: You are not the owner of the Window . You can't destroy it. Destroying it will cause a double delete.

With C++11 this pointer problem can easily be avoided: Use either one std::unique_ptr or one std::shared_ptr .

std::unique_ptr

The return of a std::unique_ptr means that the caller is the owner. The std::unique_ptr behaves like a local variable. If it goes out of scope, it is automatically destroyed. In addition, the covariant return type can be simulated.

// covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp #include #include #include class Window{ public: virtual std::unique_ptr clone() { return std::make_unique (*this); // (1) } virtual std::string getName() const { return "Window"; } virtual ~Window() {}; }; class DefaultWindow: public Window { std::unique_ptr clone() override { return std::make_unique (*this); // (2) } std::string getName() const override { return "DefaultWindow"; } }; class FancyWindow: public Window { std::unique_ptr clone() override { return std::make_unique (*this); // (3) } std::string getName() const override { return "FancyWindow"; } }; auto cloneWindow(std::unique_ptr & oldWindow) { return oldWindow->clone(); } int main() { std::cout << 'n'; std::unique_ptr window = std::make_unique (); std::unique_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_unique (); std::unique_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_unique (); const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window); std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n'; const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow); std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n'; const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow); std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n'; std::cout << 'n'; }

The return type of the virtual clone function is now std::unique_ptr and the returned object is a std::make_unique (*this) (line 1), a std::make_unique (*this) (line 2) or a std::make_unique (*this) (line 3).

The output of the program remains identical to that of the previous one:

For the sake of completeness, I would like to add a std::shared_ptr to implement.

std::shared_ptr

The return of a std::shared_ptr means that the caller and the callee share ownership. If neither the caller nor the callee den std::shared_ptr need more, it will be destroyed automatically.

// covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp #include #include #include class Window{ public: virtual std::shared_ptr clone() { return std::make_shared (*this); } virtual std::string getName() const { return "Window"; } virtual ~Window() {}; }; class DefaultWindow: public Window { std::shared_ptr clone() override { return std::make_shared (*this); } std::string getName() const override { return "DefaultWindow"; } }; class FancyWindow: public Window { std::shared_ptr clone() override { return std::make_shared (*this); } std::string getName() const override { return "FancyWindow"; } }; auto cloneWindow(std::shared_ptr & oldWindow) { return oldWindow->clone(); } int main() { std::cout << 'n'; std::shared_ptr window = std::make_shared (); std::shared_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_shared (); std::shared_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_shared (); const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window); std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n'; const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow); std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n'; const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow); std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n'; std::cout << 'n'; }

The porting of the example covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp in covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp is a no-brainer: I simply replace unique through shared . As expected, this results in the following output of the program:

What's next?

My next article is a bit out of line, because I'm going to give an overview of everything that's already been written on idioms related to polymorphism and templates.



