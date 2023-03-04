The covariant return type of a member function allows an overriding member function to return a narrower type. This is particularly important when implementing the prototype pattern in C++.
I have already used the covariant return type in my previous articles, but without explaining it in detail. I’ll catch up on that today.
Covariant Return Type
I’ll start with a naive implementation.
Die naive Version
The following program
covariantReturnType.cpp applies the prototype pattern.
// covariantReturnType.cpp
#include
#include
class Window{ // (1)
public:
virtual Window* clone() {
return new Window(*this);
}
virtual std::string getName() const {
return "Window";
}
virtual ~Window() {};
};
class DefaultWindow: public Window { // (2)
DefaultWindow* clone() override {
return new DefaultWindow(*this);
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "DefaultWindow";
}
};
class FancyWindow: public Window { // (3)
FancyWindow* clone() override {
return new FancyWindow(*this);
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "FancyWindow";
}
};
Window* cloneWindow(Window& oldWindow) { // (4)
return oldWindow.clone();
}
int main() {
std::cout << 'n';
Window window;
DefaultWindow defaultWindow;
FancyWindow fancyWindow;
const Window* window1 = cloneWindow(window);
std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';
const Window* defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';
const Window* fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
std::cout << "fancywindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';
delete window1;
delete defaultWindow1;
delete fancyWindow1;
std::cout << 'n';
}
The interface class
Window (line 1) has a virtual
clone-Function. The
clonefunction returns a copy of itself. The derived classes like
DefaultWindow (line 2) and
FancyWindow (line 3) also return a copy of itself. The function
cloneWindow (line 4) uses the virtual member function and creates clones of the one used
Window. In addition, I have a virtual
getName-Function implemented to visualize the virtual dispatch.
The output of the program does not yet hold any surprises:
Is the use of the Covariant Return Type obvious in this example? The virtual
clone-Function of
Window gives one
Window-Pointer back but the virtual
clone-Function of
DefaultWindow a
DefaultWindow-Pointers and the virtual
clone-Function of
FancyWindow a FancyWindow pointer. This means that the data type is covariant: When a derived class function returns a more derived type than its overridden base class function, the derived class return type is said to be covariant.
Also, there is one small quirk I want to point out: although the virtual member features
clone von
DefaultWindow and
FancyWindows are private, the function can
cloneWindow (line 4) call them. The reason for this is simple: the membership function
cloneWindow uses the public interface of the interface class
Window.
But why did I call this form of implementation naive?
possession semantics
In general, the implementation of the
clone-Function not known.
clone returns a pointer to a
Window return. Pointers are inherently flawed; they model two entirely different semantics: ownership and lending.
- possession: The caller is for that
Windowresponsible and must destroy it; this is the behavior that the program
covariantReturnType.cppmodeled.
- Lend: The caller is for that
Windowresponsible and borrows it from the caller.
Let me emphasize this again:
- Owner: You are the owner of the
Window. You have to take care of it and destroy it. If not, you're causing a memory leak.
- borrower: You are not the owner of the
Window. You can't destroy it. Destroying it will cause a double delete.
With C++11 this pointer problem can easily be avoided: Use either one
std::unique_ptr or one
std::shared_ptr.
std::unique_ptr
The return of a
std::unique_ptr means that the caller is the owner. The
std::unique_ptr behaves like a local variable. If it goes out of scope, it is automatically destroyed. In addition, the covariant return type can be simulated.
// covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp
#include
#include
#include
class Window{
public:
virtual std::unique_ptr clone() {
return std::make_unique (*this); // (1)
}
virtual std::string getName() const {
return "Window";
}
virtual ~Window() {};
};
class DefaultWindow: public Window {
std::unique_ptr clone() override {
return std::make_unique (*this); // (2)
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "DefaultWindow";
}
};
class FancyWindow: public Window {
std::unique_ptr clone() override {
return std::make_unique (*this); // (3)
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "FancyWindow";
}
};
auto cloneWindow(std::unique_ptr & oldWindow) {
return oldWindow->clone();
}
int main() {
std::cout << 'n';
std::unique_ptr window = std::make_unique ();
std::unique_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_unique ();
std::unique_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_unique ();
const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window);
std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';
const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';
const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';
std::cout << 'n';
}
The return type of the virtual
clonefunction is now
std::unique_ptrand the returned object is a
std::make_unique (line 1), a
std::make_unique (line 2) or a
std::make_unique (line 3).
The output of the program remains identical to that of the previous one:
For the sake of completeness, I would like to add a
std::shared_ptr to implement.
std::shared_ptr
The return of a
std::shared_ptr means that the caller and the callee share ownership. If neither the caller nor the callee den
std::shared_ptr need more, it will be destroyed automatically.
// covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp
#include
#include
#include
class Window{
public:
virtual std::shared_ptr clone() {
return std::make_shared (*this);
}
virtual std::string getName() const {
return "Window";
}
virtual ~Window() {};
};
class DefaultWindow: public Window {
std::shared_ptr clone() override {
return std::make_shared (*this);
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "DefaultWindow";
}
};
class FancyWindow: public Window {
std::shared_ptr clone() override {
return std::make_shared (*this);
}
std::string getName() const override {
return "FancyWindow";
}
};
auto cloneWindow(std::shared_ptr & oldWindow) {
return oldWindow->clone();
}
int main() {
std::cout << 'n';
std::shared_ptr window = std::make_shared ();
std::shared_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_shared ();
std::shared_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_shared ();
const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window);
std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';
const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';
const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';
std::cout << 'n';
}
The porting of the example
covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp in
covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp is a no-brainer: I simply replace
unique through
shared. As expected, this results in the following output of the program:
What's next?
My next article is a bit out of line, because I'm going to give an overview of everything that's already been written on idioms related to polymorphism and templates.
