Home Technology Idioms in Software Development: Covariant Return Type
Technology

Idioms in Software Development: Covariant Return Type

by admin
Idioms in Software Development: Covariant Return Type

The covariant return type of a member function allows an overriding member function to return a narrower type. This is particularly important when implementing the prototype pattern in C++.

I have already used the covariant return type in my previous articles, but without explaining it in detail. I’ll catch up on that today.

Covariant Return Type

I’ll start with a naive implementation.

Die naive Version

The following program covariantReturnType.cpp applies the prototype pattern.

// covariantReturnType.cpp

#include 
#include 

class Window{                                  // (1)
 public:                
    virtual Window* clone() { 
        return new Window(*this);
    }
    virtual std::string getName() const {
        return "Window";
    }                       
    virtual ~Window() {};
};

class DefaultWindow: public Window {          // (2)
     DefaultWindow* clone() override { 
        return new DefaultWindow(*this);
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "DefaultWindow";
    }   
};

class FancyWindow: public Window {           // (3)
    FancyWindow* clone() override { 
        return new FancyWindow(*this);
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "FancyWindow";
    }   
};
                
Window* cloneWindow(Window& oldWindow) {    // (4)                
    return oldWindow.clone();
}
  
int main() {

    std::cout << 'n';

    Window window;
    DefaultWindow defaultWindow;
    FancyWindow fancyWindow;

    const Window* window1 = cloneWindow(window);
    std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';

    const Window* defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
    std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';

    const Window* fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
    std::cout << "fancywindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';
  
    delete window1;
    delete defaultWindow1;
    delete fancyWindow1;

    std::cout << 'n';
  
}

The interface class Window (line 1) has a virtual clone-Function. The clonefunction returns a copy of itself. The derived classes like DefaultWindow (line 2) and FancyWindow (line 3) also return a copy of itself. The function cloneWindow (line 4) uses the virtual member function and creates clones of the one used Window. In addition, I have a virtual getName-Function implemented to visualize the virtual dispatch.

The output of the program does not yet hold any surprises:

Is the use of the Covariant Return Type obvious in this example? The virtual clone-Function of Window gives one Window-Pointer back but the virtual clone-Function of DefaultWindow a DefaultWindow-Pointers and the virtual clone-Function of FancyWindow a FancyWindow pointer. This means that the data type is covariant: When a derived class function returns a more derived type than its overridden base class function, the derived class return type is said to be covariant.

Also, there is one small quirk I want to point out: although the virtual member features clone von DefaultWindow and FancyWindows are private, the function can cloneWindow (line 4) call them. The reason for this is simple: the membership function cloneWindow uses the public interface of the interface class Window.

But why did I call this form of implementation naive?

In general, the implementation of the clone-Function not known. clone returns a pointer to a Window return. Pointers are inherently flawed; they model two entirely different semantics: ownership and lending.

  • possession: The caller is for that Window responsible and must destroy it; this is the behavior that the program covariantReturnType.cpp modeled.
  • Lend: The caller is for that Window responsible and borrows it from the caller.

Let me emphasize this again:

  • Owner: You are the owner of the Window. You have to take care of it and destroy it. If not, you're causing a memory leak.
  • borrower: You are not the owner of the Window. You can't destroy it. Destroying it will cause a double delete.

With C++11 this pointer problem can easily be avoided: Use either one std::unique_ptr or one std::shared_ptr.

The return of a std::unique_ptr means that the caller is the owner. The std::unique_ptr behaves like a local variable. If it goes out of scope, it is automatically destroyed. In addition, the covariant return type can be simulated.

// covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp

#include 
#include 
#include 

class Window{ 
 public:                
    virtual std::unique_ptr clone() { 
        return std::make_unique(*this);          // (1)
    }
    virtual std::string getName() const {
        return "Window";
    }                       
    virtual ~Window() {};
};

class DefaultWindow: public Window { 
     std::unique_ptr clone() override { 
        return std::make_unique(*this);  // (2)
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "DefaultWindow";
    }   
};

class FancyWindow: public Window { 
    std::unique_ptr clone() override { 
        return std::make_unique(*this);   // (3)
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "FancyWindow";
    }   
};
                
auto cloneWindow(std::unique_ptr& oldWindow) {                    
    return oldWindow->clone();
}
  
int main() {

    std::cout << 'n';

    std::unique_ptr window = std::make_unique();
    std::unique_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_unique();
    std::unique_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_unique();

    const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window);
    std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';

    const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
    std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';

    const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
    std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';

    std::cout << 'n';
  
}

The return type of the virtual clonefunction is now std::unique_ptrand the returned object is a std::make_unique(*this) (line 1), a std::make_unique(*this) (line 2) or a std::make_unique(*this) (line 3).

The output of the program remains identical to that of the previous one:

For the sake of completeness, I would like to add a std::shared_ptr to implement.

The return of a std::shared_ptr means that the caller and the callee share ownership. If neither the caller nor the callee den std::shared_ptr need more, it will be destroyed automatically.

// covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp

#include 
#include 
#include 

class Window{ 
 public:                
    virtual std::shared_ptr clone() { 
        return std::make_shared(*this);
    }
    virtual std::string getName() const {
        return "Window";
    }                       
    virtual ~Window() {};
};

class DefaultWindow: public Window { 
     std::shared_ptr clone() override { 
        return std::make_shared(*this);
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "DefaultWindow";
    }   
};

class FancyWindow: public Window { 
    std::shared_ptr clone() override { 
        return std::make_shared(*this);
    } 
    std::string getName() const override {
        return "FancyWindow";
    }   
};
                
auto cloneWindow(std::shared_ptr& oldWindow) {                    
    return oldWindow->clone();
}
  
int main() {

    std::cout << 'n';

    std::shared_ptr window = std::make_shared();
    std::shared_ptr defaultWindow = std::make_shared();
    std::shared_ptr fancyWindow = std::make_shared();

    const auto window1 = cloneWindow(window);
    std::cout << "window1->getName(): " << window1->getName() << 'n';

    const auto defaultWindow1 = cloneWindow(defaultWindow);
    std::cout << "defaultWindow1->getName(): " << defaultWindow1->getName() << 'n';

    const auto fancyWindow1 = cloneWindow(fancyWindow);
    std::cout << "fancyWindow1->getName(): " << fancyWindow1->getName() << 'n';

    std::cout << 'n';
  
}

The porting of the example covariantReturnTypeUniquePtr.cpp in covariantReturnTypeSharedPtr.cpp is a no-brainer: I simply replace unique through shared. As expected, this results in the following output of the program:

What's next?

My next article is a bit out of line, because I'm going to give an overview of everything that's already been written on idioms related to polymorphism and templates.


(map)

To home page

See also  Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch | iThome

You may also like

POCO X5 / Pro 5G buy cheap from...

watchOS 9.4 will bring battery recalibration to the...

Communicate better on social media with these 10...

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

SYLSTAR Full Spectrum Eye Protection Desk Lamp Ti-MAX｜Turn...

Tech Diary — February 2023

Forge of the Fae is an amazing JRPG...

Samsung Galaxy S23 test conclusion after 2 weeks...

The latest mod of “Hogwarts Inheritance” allows players...

AMAG: Transformation of an automotive company

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy