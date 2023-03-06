Idioms in software development: polymorphism and templates



In my series of articles on idioms in C++, this post takes on a special role, because I’ve written about polymorphism and templates in various places in the recent past. But now I would like to summarize the most important facts about these idioms, which are frequently used in C++. However, in order not to repeat myself unnecessarily, I will limit myself here to presenting a brief description of the topic and referring to the more detailed texts.

The idioms for polymorphism and templates play an important role in C++ in general. Both are therefore often used.

Polymorphie

Polymorphism is the property that allows different types to support the same interface. In C++, a distinction is made between dynamic and static polymorphism.

Dynamic polymorphism

Dynamic polymorphism occurs at runtime, is based on object orientation, and allows the separation between the interface and the implementation of a class hierarchy. To achieve late binding, dynamic dispatch, or runtime dispatch, you need two ingredients: virtuality and an indirection such as a pointer or reference.

Curiously Recurring Template Pattern (CRTP)

The core idea of ​​CRTP is simple: a class Derived derives from a class template Base off and base has Derived als Template-Argument.

template class Base { ... }; class Derived : public Base { ... };

Static polymorphism

Static polymorphism is based on CRTP. Static polymorphism occurs at compile time and has no runtime cost.

The overload pattern

Typically, the overload pattern comes for a std::variant for use. std::variant is a type-safe union that has a value of one of its types. std::visit allows applying a visitor to it. This is exactly where the overload pattern in C++20 comes in very handy.

template struct Overload : Ts ... { using Ts::operator() ... ; };

Templates

Templates extend C++ with many new idioms.

Mixins

Mixins are a popular idea when designing classes to mix in new code. Mixins can be implemented in C++ using CRTP. A well-known example is the class std::enable_shared_from_this .

Expression Templates

Expression templates are typically used in linear algebra and are “structures representing a computation at compile-time, which structures are evaluated only as needed to produce efficient code for the entire computation”. In other words: Expression templates are only evaluated when required.

Avoid temporary objects with expression templates

Policy

A policy is a generic function or class whose behavior can be configured. Typically, there are default values ​​for the policy parameters. std::vector and std::unordered_map are examples of this design idea in the Standard Template Library.

template > class vector; template , class KeyEqual = std::equal_to , class allocator = std::allocator > class unordered_map

Traits

Traits are class templates that provide characteristics of a generic type. You can extract one or more characteristics of a class template.

Tag-Dispatching

Tag dispatching is a method of simulating feature overloading based on concepts that are often trait-based.

Type Erasure

Type Erasure allows different concrete types to be used with a generic interface. In C it is based on void -pointers, in C++ to object orientation or to templates.

What’s next?

In my next article I have the pleasure of presenting a guest contribution by Alex Eisenhut. Alex will report on his passion: “good” software architecture.

