First announced at the Gamescom event held in August 2013 and vigorously promoted in 2014, [email protected] is a game development project used by Microsoft to support independent developers. In the past 10 years of development, it has accumulated to Independent developers paid more than $4 billion and helped launch more than 3,000 independent games on the Xbox platform.

Chris Charla, director of Microsoft in charge of [email protected], said that this development plan has helped more than 3,000 independent games to attract many players to play through the Xbox platform, and plans to launch another wave of 3,000 independent games.

At the same time, [email protected] also assists developers such as StudioMDHR Entertainment, an independent developer that created “Cuphead” (Cuphead), and House House, a game studio that designed “Untitled Goose Game” (Untitled Goose Game), to gain higher visibility. At the same time, it also allows the games it makes to be played by more players.

At present, [email protected] has accumulated more than 5,000 game studios and independent developers from more than 100 countries and regions, and only about 200 independent developers joined in the first year of this plan, which shows that this development plan is indeed successful Assisting many independent developers to increase the visibility of their works.

Microsoft will continue to strengthen the [email protected] development plan, including adding a new developer accelerator project, so that more independent developers can bring interesting game works to players, and also plan to help independent developers bring their The game is sold in the retail market in the form of physical discs, and [email protected] is also planning to release independent game works, and promote them to more players through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Chris Charla explained that he will communicate with more developers through this year’s GDC 2023 Game Developers Conference, and will further discuss the details of the developer accelerator project, so as to help developers bring their games to the market faster.

