I could say that today I will write about Everything Everywhere All At Once Why Tonight’s Oscar-winning film deals with the metaverse, but not of Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual one, but of the multiverse, that is, of all the lives we could have lived by making different choices. Or why the protagonist, He Huy Quan, also an Oscar winner like best supporting actorwas chosen thanks to a tweet.

March 13, 2023



Instead we absolutely have to talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once because the story, the real life of He Huy Quan, tells us about dreams, hopes, failures. And also of all those who die every day crossing the Mediterranean, and of those who survive for months, sometimes years, in refugee camps. Also He Huy When I was a refugee. Born in Saigon in 1971, he has 8 brothers, and with the end of the war in Vietnam the family tries in every way to escape to find a better world. One day he and his father get on a desperate boat, one of many: it is the odyssey of the Boat People. Like those en route to Italy. The two land in Hong Kong and remain in a refugee camp for a year. But then comes the American visa and arrive in Los Angeles, 1979. Here, in an elementary school, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas find him one day, who have been looking for months for a Chinese boy to work alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. So by chance it becomes Shorty, a little star; success replicated shortly after with I Goonies. Sounds like the beginning of a fairy tale, but it’s the end. He Huy Quan is no longer a kid and as an adult he is not offered any other roles. He studies cinema, becomes a choreographer, the years go by. Until the Daniels, the directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once, come across his profile on Twitter just when he, watching a comedy about a group of rich Asians, breaks down in tears, not because of the film, but because he misses acting. The life he didn’t live. He decides he wants to try again to be an actor, thirty years after giving up. His part is his, and so is the Oscar.

Take yourself today 3 minutes and watch his speech in Hollywood in tears, with the statuette in hand when she shouts: “They say these stories only happen in movies, but that’s not true, because it happened to me. Don’t stop believing in dreams, I had almost given up on mine. Don’t give up on yours.”