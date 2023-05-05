Home » If Apple restricts USB-C transfer speed, EU warns it will ban iPhone sales
If Apple restricts USB-C transfer speed, EU warns it will ban iPhone sales

The European Union last year legislated that all rechargeable devices must be equipped with USB-C ports before they can be sold locally. Therefore, Apple must convert Lightning to USB-C before December 28, 2024. It is expected that the first iPhone with a USB-C port will be the upcoming iPhone. iPhone 15.

Earlier, it was rumored that Apple may ensure that users use original charging cables by limiting the charging and transmission speed of non-original cables. According to German media Die Zeit, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has sent a letter to Apple regarding the rumors, warning that it will not allow it to restrict the function of the USB-C charging cable, which will prevent iPhones from being sold in the EU: “Devices that do not meet the unified charger requirements will not be accepted. allowed to be sold on the EU market”.

However, the law does not take effect until the end of 2024, so Apple can still include an authentication chip in the USB-C port of the iPhone 15 due this year. Die Zeit also pointed out that the EU plans to issue guidelines by the third quarter of this year to ensure a uniform interpretation of the law.


Source: MacRumors

