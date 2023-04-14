It’s not true that nothing ever changes. Things change. Perhaps they have never changed so quickly. Think for a moment about how Italy lived just ten years ago: it seems to be in another country. However, the theme is not only managing the innovation brought about by technology, but trying to change collective behavior in a virtuous way. That’s the hardest challenge. Take football, which seems like a world apart made up, at least apparently, of the privileged and superficial. A world where everything is measured in goals and money. How can football contribute to the fight against climate change? When we thought about launching a petition to have all captains wear a weather armband for the World Earth Daythe next April 22nd. many looked at us puzzled: football? it never will.

Only ten days have passed and the appeal launched by the captains Calabria, Berardi e Pessina he was welcomed by the president of the League who represents all the Serie A clubs: not only will there be the armband, which essentially serves to tell the fans that the climate issue is a serious thing to deal with; but a virtuous path is starting to ensure that football clubs pollute less, become more sustainable.

And the president of the players’ association, Umberto Calcagno, which represents all the players of the professional and amateur leagues – I repeat, all the Italian players – has not only joined but has called us to build together a handbook of virtuous behaviors that the athletes will have to adopt. Because a signature on a petition matters, but daily choices matter much more. Especially if they are made by athletes who are often idols for the fans.

Only ten days have passed, those who cared about this issue were able to come out and Italian football already looks different. It begins to be less unsustainable and serves the greatest challenge we face: countering the threat of climate change. In short, things change. Sometimes, to change them, just try, without fear of being alone. Those who try to build a better world are never left alone.