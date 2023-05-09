“If I think something is right, then I do it”

Biography: Prof. Hans-Georg Rammensee

Prof. Hans-Georg Rammensee, researcher and immunologist at the University of Tübingen (Image source: Andreas Körner/BioRegio STERN Management GmbH)

(Stuttgart/Tübingen) – Prof. Hans-Georg Rammensee has been researching in the field of immunology for decades; for this he was recently admitted to the Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. He is concerned with the possibility of vaccinating the body against all types of cancer and is credited with pioneering mRNA vaccination. Three years ago, his self-experiment with a corona vaccine he developed caused a stir. Companies like CureVac, Immatics, Prime Vector, Atriva and Synimmune call him their Spiritus Rector. His Department of Immunology at the Interfaculty Institute for Cell Biology at the University of Tübingen is considered a unique talent factory that has spawned numerous start-ups. He has just co-founded a new company: ViferaXS GmbH is his “youngest”. But the 70-year-old is far from satisfied.

The man in protective clothing wields the chainsaw so confidently that it is hard to imagine that he is actually dealing with much more delicate objects in a high-tech laboratory. There Prof. Hans-Georg Rammensee fights against malignant diseases. “When I’ve had enough of the committee work, which is also part of it but doesn’t really suit me, then I work in the forest to balance it out,” explains the researcher. He really appreciates it when the people he is talking to are brief and concise – just like himself. This also applies to the formulation of his goal in life: Prof. Rammensee is developing a vaccination against cancer – against any cancer.

His mission began half a century ago when, at the age of 20, he was doing his civilian service at the University Hospital in Tübingen. “I have seen cancer patients die, including young people. And I experienced the doctors’ feeling of helplessness.” Instead of studying mechanical engineering as planned, he decided to devote himself to cancer research. “I saw that medicine could do little and therefore wanted to research the scientific basis for the development of cancer.” He financed his biology studies with night watches in the cancer ward, among other things. And during his studies he got to know something that he would never let go of for the rest of his life: killer cells. “I noticed that there are T cells in the immune system that can kill virus-infected cells,” recalls Prof. Rammensee. “It was brand new back then. Rolf Zinkernagel and Peter Doherty, who later won the Nobel Prize for Medicine, had only just discovered how the immune system recognizes body cells infected by viruses. If these T-cells can kill virus-infected cells, that’s my idea, maybe they can do the same with cancer cells?”

From that moment on, Prof. Rammensee devoted himself entirely to immunology and in the decades that followed developed his innovative approach to immunotherapy against cancer. “In 1976 this idea was considered completely abstruse, I was exotic. Not even my doctoral supervisor, the immunogeneticist Jan Klein, believed that it could work.” Nevertheless, he had the “stubborn Rammensee” checked his theses in his department at the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Tübingen. Rammensee and his team biochemically isolated peptides from HLA molecules because it was suspected that peptides that are recognized by T cells are present there. And these peptides, according to his idea, could be from normal cellular structures – or from cancer-specific antigens. The T cells recognize changes in the peptides that are caused, for example, by tumor diseases. In the years that followed, Prof. Rammensee and his team developed a method with which the peptide antigens recognized by the T cells from viruses and tumor cells can be precisely determined. Based on this, an individual immunotherapy for cancer patients can start, which activates the immune system and destroys the tumor cells.

The physician Paul Ehrlich, who is famous as a co-founder of chemotherapy, had already suspected in the 19th century that the immune system could do something against cancer, but his hypothesis was not able to establish itself in the long term. Until the late 1980s, there was hardly anyone in established science who wanted to support Prof. Rammensee’s approach. “But I thought it could work that way and if nobody does it and I think it’s right, then I’ll just do it.” This self-confidence still helps him to stick to his goal today, which is not so “easy” after all. was to be achieved, as he had hoped: “I had estimated at the time 20 to 30 years, then we would have the vaccination. But it turned out to be much more complex than expected and unfortunately there were many setbacks.”

The fact that he still comes to the “morning office” by bike every morning to head the immunology department at the Interfaculty Institute for Cell Biology at the University of Tübingen, to teach young scientists and also founds companies at the same time shows his great perseverance – and tolerance for frustration . “My goal is still the same as it has been for many years. I’m trying to make personalized cancer vaccination a success. But I’m not yet at the point where I would like to be.” Two clinical studies are currently underway, which make Prof. Rammensee cautiously optimistic: “We see very strong immune responses, induced very quickly, but whether they are now effective against cancer , that can only be said after further studies.”

Prof. Rammensee and his team have done internationally recognized pioneering work in elucidating the recognition mechanisms of T cells in the human immune system. For this, the exceptional scientist was recently elected to the Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, in addition to many other honors. Prof. Rammensee is considered one of the pioneers of mRNA vaccination and made headlines with his self-experiment during the pandemic. “When the sequences of the new corona virus became known, it made sense for me to use our methods to investigate which peptides could be recognized by the immune system, i.e. the T cells.” The result was a vaccine which he injected himself – although he still can’t quite understand the excitement about it: “If I think something is right, then I’ll do it. And if you are familiar with the subject, then you also know that it is not death-defying. It wasn’t the first time either, I had previously vaccinated myself with other virus peptides – and it turned out well there too.” Nevertheless, he did not allow his employees to try it on themselves. The scientist himself developed the vaccine that he injected into his abdomen in normal laboratory quality in March 2020. As a great exception in the German research landscape, the Tübingen institute has its own manufacturing license for active pharmaceutical ingredients that can be used for clinical studies. “It took us years to get this approval. But we are now allowed to produce the active ingredient peptides for our clinical studies ourselves – much faster and cheaper than the pharmaceutical industry.”

His widely acclaimed self-experiment led to an official study that ultimately did not produce the vaccine that was longed for worldwide, but did provide other important insights. In professional circles, Prof. Rammensee is regarded as one of the pioneers of the RNA vaccine. Nevertheless, he energetically downplays his part in the success of Biontech: “Others saved the world.” He admires the fact that some researchers took it upon themselves to make regular public appearances during the pandemic: “Science has to explain what it is doing. And as general as possible. That is one of their most important tasks.” Prof. Rammensee is also a long way from the ivory tower; From the very beginning, the successful commercial implementation of his scientific findings was important to the immunologist. His institute is regarded as a talent factory from which, among other things, Dr. Harpreet Singh, co-founder of Immatics, and Dr. Ingmar Hörr, co-founder of CureVac. The companies Prime Vector, Atriva, BamOmaB and Synimmune also started here. But Rammensee doesn’t see himself as a “foster father”: “I always encourage young people to do what they think is right, to push through against resistance. Even if the boss, i.e. me, is against it. I can get rid of my advice, which one listens to – or not.” He has just founded another company – his latest company is called ViferaXS and is intended to make personalized peptide vaccination against cancer a success. Of course again in Tübingen. “I’ve had various offers, but I didn’t want to leave here. Tübingen is a very good place to do science. And it is constantly being expanded. Here in the BioRegion STERN we have everything in terms of infrastructure for the life sciences.”

Only one thing bothers Prof. Rammensee: “None of the companies I helped initiate have a real product yet. So far I’m not satisfied with the partial successes I’ve achieved.” That’s why he’s not thinking about resting for a long time, even if he tries to stay at home at least on the weekends. “I neglected my family early in my career. I’m trying to compensate now. Science and family do not go well together. I spent a lot of time in the lab. Sunday morning at four or on Christmas, if the series of experiments required it.” He can well imagine that future researchers might have it a bit easier because robots take over routine work in the laboratory and artificial intelligence helps to analyze data. “But we can’t hand over the creative work, the decision as to which experiments are necessary now, which problems have to be solved now.” And if the Nobel Prize Committee calls? After all, Rammensee’s name has been mentioned again and again in recent years. “There are people who have done much more. I won’t wait for the call.” And if it does come? “Then I’ll go sawing wood first.”

Image source: Andreas Körner/BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

