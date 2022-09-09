Samsung’s folding screen mobile phones have become popular in the global market in the past two years. In addition to more and more manufacturers entering this market, according to recent interviews, it turns out that Google will launch Android 12L adjusted for larger screen devices. Born out of Samsung.

IFA 2022 just ended not long ago, and Yoojin Hong, head of the UX team of Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications Division, talked about the folding mobile phone system in an interview at the conference. Yoojin Hong said that if Samsung has new specifications and ideas, it will exchange opinions with Google, The system for folding mobile phones needs to be prepared from API to subsequent maintenance, and Google feels that it will be a big project for them.

In the end, Google decided to invest in the development of Android 12L on the premise that Samsung promised to launch at least one folding screen product every year. Yoojin Hong did not explain why Google made such a request, but the development of the system requires a lot of manpower, money and time resources. Google probably I also don’t want my development results to be a waste of time.

And we finally saw the birth of Android 12L. Android 12L can automatically adapt to more screens of different sizes. The system UI has been adjusted for large-screen devices, and it can make better use of the multi-tasking advantages of large screens, bringing multi-tasking. Toolbar and other functions, in addition to folding screen devices, Android tablets such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 have also gained more convenient multitasking operations.

