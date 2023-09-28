If mobility rhymes with sustainability

When innovation rhymes with means of transport, the horizon spans 360 degrees. As it shows JouleEni’s training course that helps start-ups grow from the first steps, with particular attention to environmental sustainability. And which in Africa is focusing on biofuels.

Mattia Voltaggio, Eni Joule

“Our watchwords – he says Mattia Voltaggio, head of Eni Joule – are innovation, human capital and impact. In Africa, in addition to a very low average age and people who are very receptive to new technologies, there are top-level start-ups, very active in fintech, but also agritech. With them we want to develop an agri-hub that is a supply chain for growing plants whose oil is then transformed into fuel, limiting the environmental impact”.

Teodoro Lio, Accenture

But green transport is also shared. “Sustainability is an imperative as human beings, before it is by law – he says Teodoro Lio, top manager of Accenture –. Electric will not be enough to achieve certain objectives, but there will be an integration of all the new possibilities. Also thanks to artificial intelligence. People want new things and are often willing to accept new things sooner than industry analysts think.” Claudio Cisilino, Fincantieri

Green and innovation sometimes go hand in hand. He knows Claudio Cisilino, Director of Operations and Innovation Fincantieri. “Our emissions are among the most efficient, but we impact in terms of volumes. But we are very far along our sustainability path: there are cruise ships that have already reduced emissions by 30% and will soon reach 50%. And a green ship is a digital ship: collecting data and analyzing it to be more efficient.” Adam Bazih, Stellantis Ventures

On four wheels, Stellantis Ventures helps the most promising start-ups. As the manager of the investment fund says, Adam Bazih, “we want to support the Stellantis ecosystem at 360 degrees, but above all for electrification, decarbonization and other epochal steps in the transport sector. We are looking for young and energetic start-ups that can help us on this journey.”

When the four wheels go very fast, they reach the forefront. As the Formula Ewhich he knows well Cristiana Pace, founder and CEO of Enovation Consulting: “We are at the third generation of these cars. The progress made has been enormous, but the next ones will be on materials and batteries. It is a world that is in fact the collective automotive laboratory”.

