If the FDP succeeds, they have truly saved something

Ob the FDP wants to go down in European history as the savior of the internal combustion engine is one of the questions that arises from its unexpected advance towards Brussels. Why she only tried it at five to twelve and wasn’t more careful in the coalition agreement is another.

In any case, it has stirred up its government partners and the decision-makers in Europe. Of course, it is always about sympathy points and votes, of which the FDP can use a few more. Therefore, their unprofessional behavior is accused.

What about Habeck?

However, others are also capable of unexpected hectic activities, as the push for an early ban on oil and gas heating by the Green Federal Minister of Economics proves. So one can credit the FDP with the fact that, at least shortly before nothing more can be changed in the EU regulation, it draws attention to grievances in it that many others in this country or, for example, in Italy, see as well.

The de facto ban on the registration of new passenger cars with internal combustion engines is an intervention that goes too far. This is particularly true since the electric car preferred by politicians has a CO2– zero gram ejection is assumed. It only has that in the non-existing exhaust, but not in its production chain and not when loading. It is doubtful that in our part of the world electricity will be generated entirely from renewable sources in the foreseeable future.

Precisely because everyone agrees that the climate needs to be helped, the legal requirement should take a holistic view. It must cover the production of batteries and electricity on the one hand and the production of fuel and motors on the other.

