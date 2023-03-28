Before Psy’s “Gangnam Style” on YouTube broke the limit of 1 billion views, forcing Google to redesign the counter, we didn’t know that these limits had a ceiling. Of course, this kind of limit is not limited to YouTube. Only then. Recently, Google Chrome users have discovered a recently discovered new limitation related to the number of bookmarks synced across devices.

If you have thousands of bookmarks stored in Chrome, don’t be too surprised to find out that your bookmarks are not syncing with other devices using the same Google account recently. MartyMacGyver, a netizen on Reddit, encountered a problem with the upper limit of bookmark synchronization after installing the update on March 21. It seems that the purpose of this new feature is to prevent users from synchronizing too many bookmarks. Sets a limit on the number of bookmarks that can be accessed on the website.

New Chrome “feature” causes users with large numbers of bookmarks to suddenly stop syncing between certain devices

by u/MartyMacGyver in chrome

Google hasn’t confirmed how many would affect syncing, but bug reports in this case indicate a limit of 1,000 (actually, the limit for bookmarking on mobile is 20,000, and on the web 100,000). Unfortunately, until you actively discover that your bookmarks are not syncing smoothly, there will not be any prompts to inform you that you are affected. If you suspect that this is happening to you, you can check it on the “chrome://sync-internals” settings page Look at the status. If you have reached the new limit, you will see the following error message in the “Bookmarks” under the “Type Info” item in the “About” tab of the page:

Error: [email protected]/sync_bookmarks/bookmark_model_type_processor.cc:460, datatype error was encountered: Local bookmarks count exceed limit.

In their relentless quest to make Chrome run faster, it’s likely that Google is now patching an issue with bookmarks, as syncing takes too much time and can give users a perception of slowness due to UI freezing. Google’s limit on the maximum number of bookmarks that can be synced may seem adequate at first glance, but this problem is affecting many people, especially power users, and people who have used Chrome for years may also have a bunch of bookmarks and cannot sync them across devices. Advanced users have tried to work around the limitation by turning sync on and off again, but so far it doesn’t seem to help.

Although Google’s intention to set a bookmark sync limit is good, if at least it can warn users when they reach the maximum limit, this will remind users to delete unnecessary bookmarks, not only resume sync but also free up space for future Add new bookmark. But if you think about it from a conspiracy theory point of view, will Google include the sync bookmark limit as a paid subscriber benefit? It’s really hard to say!