If you die in hardcore PvP, you will lose your Diablo IV character forever

Hardcore Mode is something that many RPG players will likely be familiar with. Not only will the difficulty increase, but especially in PvE, if your characters meet their end, they won’t respawn and you’ll lose them forever.

Diablo IV’s hardcore mode doesn’t just include PvE elements, though, and as outlined by the game’s global community development director Adam Fletcher, if your characters encounter theirs in the optional aggro area In the end, they are gone forever. This can lead to some intense PvP matches where not only is there pride, but your character’s life too.

Of course, you can completely ignore this aspect of the game if you want, but for achievement hunters, it might be worth getting your hands dirty in the area of ​​aggro, as killing 10 players in hardcore PvP unlocks an achievement .

Would you dive into hate territory?