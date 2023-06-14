Whether child or pensioner: everyone can use Samsung smartphones. To keep it that way, the electronics manufacturer hides many features deep in the settings. One of them is really useful and can extend battery life. In the video we explain step by step how to activate the function.

In times of permanently installed batteries, the service life of the integrated battery has a decisive share in how many years the smartphone can be used at all. If you own a Samsung cell phone, you have an advantage here – because it is buried deep in the settings there is a menu item that can extend the life of the battery.

Samsung smartphones have handy feature to extend battery life

You can’t see it at first glance because strangely Samsung hides it a bit. You can find the option with the unimaginative name “Protect battery” in the settings. You can get there using the following steps:

⚙️ Settings open On battery and device maintenance tap Following up battery pack go More battery settings actuate hook on protect battery set

So a total of 5 steps to activate the option. What Samsung was thinking will probably remain a secret from the South Koreans forever – after all such an option should be directly visible and not hidden in nested submenus.

But how exactly is the battery protected? According to Samsung, after activation of the The battery is only charged to a maximum of 85 percent. This should extend the life of the integrated battery. In fact, a full charge to 100 percent is not optimal, especially if this is maintained for a longer period of time – for example when charging overnight. According to experts, the ideal charging range for a battery is between 30 and 80 percent, and according to SWR, the specialists at Battery University recommend stopping charging at 90 percent. With its 85 percent, Samsung stays right in the middle.

