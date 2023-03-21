Home Technology “If you know the phone number, you will be GG” More than 20 mobile phones may be attacked by hackers, Samsung and Google will be hit by darts | Mobile communication | Digital
Technology

“If you know the phone number, you will be GG” More than 20 mobile phones may be attacked by hackers, Samsung and Google will be hit by darts | Mobile communication | Digital

by admin
“If you know the phone number, you will be GG” More than 20 mobile phones may be attacked by hackers, Samsung and Google will be hit by darts | Mobile communication | Digital

Information Security TeamGoogle Project Zero announced bySamsungExynos data produced in late 2022 to early 2023chipthere are 18 zero-day vulnerabilities due to Samsung, Vivo and Google PixelThis chip is used in some models, and more than 20 models of Android phones may be affected.

Of the 18 zero-day vulnerabilities, four were particularly severe,hackerwithout any user interaction at all,Attacks can be launched from a remote location only by knowing the phone number of the other party.

Google Project Zero warns that the affected Android models include well-known best-selling models, such as Samsung (Samsung) A22, A53 and other series models, Google Pixel 6, 7 series and Vivo models, etc. The list of devices that may be affected is as follows:

Samsung

S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series

Google

Pixel 6, 7 series and 6a

vivo

S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, X30 series

Any vehicle using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

Since the security repair schedules of various manufacturers are not always synchronized, for users who may be affected, Google Project Zero recommends thatFirst turn off the device’s WiFi calling and VoLTE functions, and encourage users to update the device version as soon as possible to ensure that the system operates with the latest version that has fixed security vulnerabilities.

Regarding the chip that was named to be used with security concerns, Samsung responded to this. After receiving the notification, Samsung has proposed a repair version for the vulnerability problem for users to update their devices. At present, the relevant problem has been resolved; Google also announced earlier that it will continue to release March security updates for Pixel phones. Fix security holes.

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

“If you know your phone number, you will be GG.” More than 20 mobile phones may be attacked by hackers, Samsung and Google will be hit by darts

Information security team Google Project Zero announced that the Exynos data chip produced by Samsung from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023 has 18 zero-day vulnerabilities, due to…

Samsung introduced 3 new mid-range mobile phones, and sales of mid-range mobile phones increased by nearly 20% last year

Optimistic about the mid-range smartphone market, Taiwan’s Samsung announced today the introduction of three new models, and pointed out that in 2022, Samsung’s sales will be in the price range of more than NT$10,000 to less than NT$20,000…

Free to compare prices on Apple’s official website! iPhone 14 series limited-time discount this straight down 6110 yuan

The later you buy, the more chances you have to wait for Apple’s new machine discount! A well-known mobile phone manufacturer has launched a limited-time discount for the iPhone 14 series. Among them, the 512GB version of the iPhone 14 has the largest price reduction, as high as 6,000 yuan. If you are still hesitating whether to buy this year’s iPhone 15 or the iPhone 14 that has just been released for half a year, then change to the iPhone 14 first. The series is right.

There are unlimited business opportunities in mobile games…Why does Samsung not release an e-sports phone? Experts reveal the key to the 1 market: why ask for trouble?

There are unlimited business opportunities in the mobile game market, and major manufacturers have successively released e-sports mobile phones with corresponding specifications to meet the hardware needs. However, some netizens wonder why the Android giant Samsung (Samsung) does not produce e-sports

The average single-day pre-order volume of Xiaomi Mi 13 series has grown by nearly 60% ahead of the previous generation

Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Series debuted in Taiwan on March 9th. Since the opening of pre-orders, the number of inquiries and store experience has set new records. The average single-day pre-orders are more than…

Get cheap phones for the holidays!Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max drops 4,410 yuan, ASUS and Samsung cut prices by 10,000 yuan

In addition to traveling during the holidays, you also have to come to pick up bargains! Well-known mobile phone manufacturers continue to launch limited-time mobile phone discounts. This time, Apple (Apple) finally offered a “sweet price” for its large-sized flagship mobile phone, with a price reduction of 4,410 yuan; the flagship selfie phone vivo V23e also had a 56% discount, which is quite a deal.

common 0 leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy