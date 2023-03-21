Information Security TeamGoogle Project Zero announced bySamsungExynos data produced in late 2022 to early 2023chipthere are 18 zero-day vulnerabilities due to Samsung, Vivo and Google PixelThis chip is used in some models, and more than 20 models of Android phones may be affected.

Of the 18 zero-day vulnerabilities, four were particularly severe, hacker without any user interaction at all, Attacks can be launched from a remote location only by knowing the phone number of the other party.

Google Project Zero warns that the affected Android models include well-known best-selling models, such as Samsung (Samsung) A22, A53 and other series models, Google Pixel 6, 7 series and Vivo models, etc. The list of devices that may be affected is as follows:

Samsung S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series Google Pixel 6, 7 series and 6a vivo S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, X30 series Any vehicle using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

Since the security repair schedules of various manufacturers are not always synchronized, for users who may be affected, Google Project Zero recommends that First turn off the device's WiFi calling and VoLTE functions, and encourage users to update the device version as soon as possible to ensure that the system operates with the latest version that has fixed security vulnerabilities.

Regarding the chip that was named to be used with security concerns, Samsung responded to this. After receiving the notification, Samsung has proposed a repair version for the vulnerability problem for users to update their devices. At present, the relevant problem has been resolved; Google also announced earlier that it will continue to release March security updates for Pixel phones. Fix security holes.

