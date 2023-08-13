If you want more, you have to grab the iPhone

The Pixel 8 will be presented in a few weeks. Essential information about the storage space and the different color options of the new Google cell phone has already become known. It turns out that the Pixel 8 will not be able to keep up with the iPhone either.

How much storage is enough for me? In times when microSD slots in smartphones are only an exception, the question of the right memory size is crucial. Apple sets the bar with its Pro iPhones: Whether 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB – Apple has the right size for every storage requirement.

Pixel phone owners can only dream of this.

Pixel 8 Pro: 512 GB of storage is the end

Because even with the new Pixel 8, Google should known storage variants of the predecessors (Source: WinFuture). Means: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are delivered with 128 GB of memory by default. If you want more, you can also take variants with 256 GB or 512 GB of memory. This only applies to the Pro model, however The standard variant already ends at 256 GB.

One Variant with 1 TB or even 2 TB of storage, as the new iPhone 15 Pro is supposed to bring, will not exist with the new Google cell phones.

Also the color variants of the new Pixel 8 series should now be known. So the Pixel 8 is said to be in the colors “Licorice“, „Peony” and “Haze‘ will appear, while the Pixel 8 Pro will appear in ‘Licorice“, „Porcelain” and “Sky“ will be available.

According to older insider reports, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a decent technology upgrade. These include a new Tensor G3 chip, a new ultra wide-angle camera with 64 MP instead of 12 MP and a temperature sensor.

Most recently, Google introduced the Pixel Fold:

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Google phones are said to be more expensive

Nothing concrete is known about the prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. After the comparatively low prices of the predecessors, there should be a price increase this year. In extreme cases, the Pixel 8 Pro could even break the 1,000 euro mark.

