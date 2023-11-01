If you watch 3 episodes in a row, the fourth is without advertising: Netflix leverages binge watching to drive subscriptions

These days, the Standard subscription with Netflix Advertising turns one (for Italy, the exact day is November 3): as seen recently and despite the typical social network proclamations, this it did not result in a collapse for the company (quite the opposite) and indeed has inspired other platforms to do the same (starting with Disney Plus).

On the occasion, the company shared some data and information about this subscription and also anticipated some news regarding him.

Artificial intelligence Is Netflix really hiring people to create series with AI? Let’s clarify by Emanuele Capone 01 August 2023

New 10, 20 and 60 second spots

Meanwhile, the numbers: globally, the subscription with advertising (which in Italy it costs 5.49 euros per month) has 15 million active users per month. They are still a small fraction of the approximately 250 million subscribers to the platform, but they are a very interesting fraction for Netflix, because they allow generate revenue in a previously unexplored way.

It’s so true that the company started to collaborate with Microsoft Advertising to offer advertisers even more tools that can push them to advertise on Netflix: if the first commercials were 15 or 30 seconds, “now we can offer 10, 20 and 60 second ads, offering customers multiple formats to choose from”. Not only that: “In addition to having expanded the available categories (dating, advanced financial services and pharmaceutical sector, ed.)”, the company has improved its user profiling capabilities “to include mobile devices, time slots and the demographic composition of the audience.” Furthermore, thanks to the expansion of the Top 10 (which now includes the most viewed films and series in various countries), advertisers “can target the most popular TV series and films on Netflix worldwide.” They can place their advertisements inside the most viewed contents, simply put.

An example of the sponsorship done by Smartfood for the last season of Love is Blind

Will we go shopping on Netflix?

Having said that Netflix is ​​also insisting on the possibility for advertisers to sponsor events related to the series most popular (like Squid Game o The Crown), which is already possible in the USA and which will arrive all over the world from 2024, there are some interesting news also for customers.

To begin, the plan with advertising has been improved and it will be even improved: it is already visible in Full HD (with 1080p resolution) and on 2 devices simultaneously, just like the one without advertising, and “by the end of this week” will also allow downloading of the contents. Which is frankly unexpected and indeed unique in the industry.

Then, a curious thing it affects advertisers a little and viewers a little: Netflix explained that starting in the first quarter of 2024, companies that advertise on the platform “will be able to use our new Binge format based on viewers’ preference to watch episodes one after another.” What does it mean? It means that “after watching 3 consecutive episodes, subscribers will have the opportunity to watch the fourth without commercials”. A both clever and intelligent way of exploiting a trend that is already present among the public.

Finally, early 2024 will come also enabled “the inclusion of QR codes in ads on Netflix in the United States”: there are no further details on this, but it is conceivable that by scanning the code you will be taken to the advertiser’s site, and perhaps you can complete the purchase of the advertised product. In short: it seems that in the future we will also get used to fare shopping su Netflix.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

