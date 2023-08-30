IFA 2023, what we will see at the largest CES fair in Las Vegas

From Friday 1 to Tuesday 5 September, many more big names in consumer electronics will gather in the Messe Berlin exhibition center to show the latest news. In 1930, Albert Einstein inaugurated the seventh edition of the IFA, which was then called Große Deutsche Funkausstellung, i.e. Great German Radio and Phonographic Exhibition). Today it is the largest consumer electronics fair in Europe, and covers 130,000 square metres. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas bills itself as “the most influential technology event in the world,” but the IFA is bigger; this year it will attract 2,000 producers from 44 countries and 180,000 participants from 130 countries.

A changing market

As always, there will be everything from strange new crowdfunded ideas to big launches from major companies. Gadget makers have been bragging about creating smart products for years, but the boom in AI-based chatbots, such as Bing AI and ChatGPT, is something entirely different and could turn out to be, in the long run, just as radical a paradigm shift. Meanwhile, the IFA remains focused on its strengths: appliances, audio and consumer technology. Even if – according to the latest analyzes by GfK – in the first half of the year, the global market decreased by -6.3% in value, with a turnover of 390 billion dollars. The decline will continue in the coming months, although it will remain above pre-pandemic levels. The situation of the consumer electronics market in Italy is slightly better, where the first part of 2023 closes with a -4.9% and a turnover of 7.3 billion euros. Comparing these data with those of the first half of 2019, the trend remains positive: +12%.

It is mainly the sectors that are declining Audio-Video (-34%) e Information Technology (-8%). The first had seen strong growth in 2022 due to the effects of the Switch-off, while Information Technology pays for the strong growth during the pandemic period for smart working and distance learning. Telephony, the most important sector in terms of turnover, grew by 3% in the first six months of 2023, while the Large Household Appliance and Small Household Appliance segments recorded +6% and +4% respectively.

Online sales remain stable around 26% of turnover, but only the end of the year will tell us how much they will grow as a result of the big promotional events that generally push online purchases during the Christmas period.

And the IFA also changes

Among the novelties of this year’s event is l’IFA Leaders Summit, with prominent guests discussing the industry’s hottest topics, such as AI and the geopolitics of chips. Furthermore, the fair will have an interactive area for games and esports, a Sustainability Village with a dedicated programme, a House of Robots where visitors will be able to interact with robots. The space dedicated to startups will also increase: there will be over 500, with an extensive program of contents and meetings.

In the meantime, here are some advances on what we will see at IFA 2023where the Italian Tech editorial staff will be present starting from 30 August.

JBL

JBL has historically been generous with novelties in Berlin, and that should be the case again this year. The US brand will present its first range of wi-fi speakers, to challenge Amazon and Google in the smart speaker market. But news is also expected in the spatial audio sector.

Lenovo

We expect several announcements from Lenovo for 2023, with interesting variations on the computer designs, portable species. Last year saw AR Glasses T1 and the ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with a foldable 16-inch display, among other products.

Toshiba

It won’t be the only TV maker to unveil new models in September, but Toshiba has always proved capable of offering good quality and reasonable prices. At last year’s fair he presented his own first TV Quantum Dotwith a 65-inch model at around 600 euros.

urban planner

It is an audio brand specializing in trendy designs and innovative products that use light as an energy source. After the Los Angeles over-ear headphones and the Phoenix earphones, the Malibu portable speaker is the latest Urbanista gadget to use the innovative Powerfoyle technology that produces energy from light.

LG

For LG the emphasis this year will be on sustainability, but apart from the relaunch of the motto “Life Is Good”, little is known about the novelties that will be presented in Berlin. Here too, the focus is on sustainability with regard to household appliances, on ever larger televisions (in 2022 we saw the 97-inch G2 Evo OLED) and monitors, both for gaming and for leisure, such as the bizarre StanbyME Go, with 27 inch touchscreen, a built-in battery and a 20W four-channel speaker system. It is housed in a carrying case which allows for simple and practical transport.

Haier

In a 3400 square meter stand, the multinational Haier (which also checks Candy e Hoover), showcases washing machines, refrigerators and hobs that are more efficient and more sparing in consumption and also connected to each other, to create a home network that helps the user in daily tasks: the novelties are called X Series, Pro Series and Cube 90 Curiosity about the Rapidò dishwasher, which should be “the fastest on the market”, and also to understand if there will be any evolution of the Washpass project, the streaming washing machine (our test here).

Sennheiser

Sennheiser should launch a more compact and cheaper version of its own soundbar Ambeo. Also inevitable are the new headphones, considering that the German company is among the historic leaders in the sector.

Samsung

The Korean company just launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet range, so we don’t expect much mobile technology from the Korean giant at IFA 2023. However, last year the brand presented the monitor per gamer Odyssey OLED G8, and more monitors or TVs may be expected this year. Samsung has placed great emphasis on connectivity, quality and the possibility of repairing its products for the home; this year will certainly continue along the same lines.

Honor

Honor has announced its evento Unfold Tomorrow to be held during the fair. The name suggests that the brand will feature some foldable smartphones, and possibly the global launch of the Magic V2. Some rumors point to the introduction of a smaller folding, in the style of Samsung’s Flip.

Sony

Sony to hold keynote at IFA on August 31st; last year launched a compact smartphone, the Xperia 5 IV, perhaps the successor will arrive this year. There will certainly also be new speakers and headphones, such as the recently announced WF1000XM5.

Light

Xgimi has planned for September 1st, and therefore during the fair, the presentation of the new Horizon Ultra projector. A 4k model with traditional optics and Dolby Vision support, based on laser and led technologies; it also integrates a sound system by Harman Kardon.

