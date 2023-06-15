Home » IFA organizer Gfu focuses on recycling management and green tech
IFA organizer Gfu focuses on recycling management and green tech

The IFA organizer Gfu is focusing on the topics of circular economy and green tech at its pre-conference for the IFA 2023 trade fair in Berlin. Photo: Gfu

This year’s edition of the innovation forum gfu Insights & Trends is entitled “From the throwaway society to the circular economy” and focuses on aspects such as repair, recycling and sustainable (re)use of raw materials.

The opening speaker of the event is Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart, founder of EPEA Internationale Umweltforschung GmbH in Hamburg, the cradle of Cradle to Cradle, i.e. the principle of the circular economy.

Pre-conference for the IFA relies on green technology and sustainability

Other speakers: Dr. Sara Warneke (gfu) and Dr. Martin Schulte from the management consultancy OliverWyman with a cutting-edge European consumer study on repair and recycling, Viola Linke (Liebherr) on BluRoX vacuum perlite technology for refrigerators and Dr. Tim Seewöster from Asgoodasnew, a circular economy pioneer.

Also on the agenda: the presentation of the repair bonus system of the state of Thuringia and comments from the “Runden Tisch Repair eV” on the “right to repair” planned by the EU

