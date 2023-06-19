iFixit disassembles the new Mac Studio (2013), which is different from the old design 0, purely changing the processor

Recently, iFixit, a well-known foreign dismantling team, made a short video of the process of dismantling Apple’s 2023 Mac Studio and posted the video on YouTube Shorts.

Apple released the latest Mac Studio on June 6. There are two versions of M2 Max and M2 Ultra for users to choose from. Among them, M2 Ultra is composed of two pieces of M2 Max, including 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU. With up to 192GB RAM, it supports up to 22 8K ProRes video clips. For video creators, such powerful productivity is very attractive.

The new Mac Studio is also equipped with HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 interfaces, supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and is pre-installed with the macOS Ventura system, but the M2 Max version of Mac Studio has also shrunk in terms of interfaces.

iFixit said that in addition to upgrading the CPU to the M2 Max or M2 Ultra processor, the 2023 Mac Studio’s internal structure, heat sink, power supply circuit and other designs are basically the same as before. .

iFixit also found that the radiator and power supply used by Apple remained unchanged, and there was nothing worthy of attention during the entire disassembly process. One thing to note is that when iFixit disassembled, it said that the 2023 Mac Studio uses a modular design. Even though users can remove the pre-installed modules, they cannot upgrade the storage space by themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

