Home Technology iFixit disassembles the new MacBook Pro according to Apple’s official repair guide, and tests whether it is really convenient for DIY
Technology

iFixit disassembles the new MacBook Pro according to Apple’s official repair guide, and tests whether it is really convenient for DIY

by admin
iFixit disassembles the new MacBook Pro according to Apple’s official repair guide, and tests whether it is really convenient for DIY

iFixit, which is famous for dismantling 3C machine devices, provides third-party repair guides, but it is tiring to always disassemble the device by yourself, so this time iFixit decided to test the official repair guide released by Apple, and disassemble the 2023 model with the official guide For MacBook Pro, check to see if the content of the official guide is clearly marked, is it more convenient to disassemble and repair the machine by referring to the content of the guide?

Can Apple’s official repair guide easily disassemble the phone? iFixit said that before iFixit disassembled the machine, 9to5Mac had already disassembled the new generation of MacBook Pro. Except for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, other new and old products were almost identical, and no surprises were found. This time, iFixit disassembled the phone according to Apple’s official repair guide, and the process seemed quite simple, as long as it followed Apple’s official instructions.

Apple’s Apple self-repair program currently covers the latest iPhones, M1 Mac series computers, and there are no 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but since the design of these two new machines is almost the same as the previous generation, iFixit uses 2021 Repair guide for new MacBook Pro models.

During the dismantling process, iFixit said that Apple’s official repair guide provides many tips, such as the user can put the MacBook’s screen against the edge of the table so that the user will not touch the battery during the repair.

As a result of the disassembly, iFixit believes that the repairability of the 2023 MacBook Pro has been scored 5 points (out of 10 points), because many components are soldered to the motherboard.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

See also  Marauders Reveal Its Secrets, Early Access Starts Today - Marauders - Gamereactor

Image and source: 9to5Mac

▶▶▶See more Sanxi action wow articles
[Actual Measurement]Tado Smart AC Control, which claims to support the most models of air conditioners
Intel senior executives personally designed the “Lego version” Intel Arc graphics card, which requires 6,000 building blocks to assemble

You may also like

5 things you can’t get used to when...

NVIDIA product manager confirms that Discord will support...

Faster GDDR6x memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti...

The release experience of the classic sci-fi horror...

Microsoft’s Surface product line may need a fresh...

All the public tenders to give birth and...

You can continue to add! ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4...

“Marvel’s Midnight Children” releases the latest expansion content...

“Albion Online” announces the new Asian server Albion...

How does the lower-priced M2 Mac mini differ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy