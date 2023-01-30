iFixit, which is famous for dismantling 3C machine devices, provides third-party repair guides, but it is tiring to always disassemble the device by yourself, so this time iFixit decided to test the official repair guide released by Apple, and disassemble the 2023 model with the official guide For MacBook Pro, check to see if the content of the official guide is clearly marked, is it more convenient to disassemble and repair the machine by referring to the content of the guide?

Can Apple’s official repair guide easily disassemble the phone? iFixit said that before iFixit disassembled the machine, 9to5Mac had already disassembled the new generation of MacBook Pro. Except for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, other new and old products were almost identical, and no surprises were found. This time, iFixit disassembled the phone according to Apple’s official repair guide, and the process seemed quite simple, as long as it followed Apple’s official instructions.

Apple’s Apple self-repair program currently covers the latest iPhones, M1 Mac series computers, and there are no 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but since the design of these two new machines is almost the same as the previous generation, iFixit uses 2021 Repair guide for new MacBook Pro models.

During the dismantling process, iFixit said that Apple’s official repair guide provides many tips, such as the user can put the MacBook’s screen against the edge of the table so that the user will not touch the battery during the repair.

As a result of the disassembly, iFixit believes that the repairability of the 2023 MacBook Pro has been scored 5 points (out of 10 points), because many components are soldered to the motherboard.

