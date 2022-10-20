Home Technology iFixit disassembles the Pixel Watch, it seems to be easy to repair, but it doesn’t seem to be repairable – Qooah
iFixit disassembles the Pixel Watch, it seems to be easy to repair, but it doesn't seem to be repairable

iFixit disassembles the Pixel Watch, it seems to be easy to repair, but it doesn't seem to be repairable

The two Google smartphones from more than a month ago were first split and analyzed by iFixit. But at the same event as the Pixel 7/7 Pro, the company actually released the long-awaited Pixel Watch smartwatch. Now, iFixit has released an initial introduction to the tiny wearable device.

It is understood that as the first generation of smart watches released by Google, the design of the Pixel Watch is very interesting. On the one hand, the Pixel Watch has a detachable back. On the other hand, components, including the crown and buttons, appear to be designed to be non-replaceable – which significantly lowers the product’s repairability score.

It’s worth mentioning that the Pixel Watch has some pretty unique adhesives inside. There will be no residue if these special adhesives are removed.

Finally, iFixit laid out some proposals for the first Pixel Watch, which is expected to be updated on new Google smartwatches in the future.

