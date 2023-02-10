[APPLEFANS Apple fan report]Apple launched the second generation of the new HomePod in late January this year. At first glance, the design is similar to the first generation. It also has a seamless sound-transmitting mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that glows. Now the foreign repair website iFixit can’t help dismantling this HomePod 2 and sharing the internal structure of the device, so that we can further understand the difference in structural design between the two generations!

HomePod 2 (picture/iFixit video screenshot)

 Easier to disassemble

When the first generation of HomePod was disassembled, special tools were required to destroy it. (Photo/screenshot of iFixit video)

The second generation of HomePod uses less adhesive, making it easier to remove the top cover. (Picture/screenshot of iFixit video) Looking at the internal structure between the two generations through the X-ray diagram, there is no major change overall.

 Built-in temperature and humidity sensors are the same as HomePod mini

HomePod 2 temperature and humidity sensor (picture/iFixit video screenshot)

 Has a large heat sink

HomePod 2 radiator (picture/iFixit video screenshot)

 Speakers and microphones are indeed reduced

The five speakers of HomePod 2 (picture/screenshot of iFixit video) In summary, after the second generation of HomePod was disassembled, except that it was easier to disassemble because it used less adhesive, the other internal structures were not as it was at the time. A temperature and humidity sensor with unclear function was found in the HomePod mini, which is an unexpected and expected foreshadowing.

Therefore, after Apple stopped selling the first generation of HomePod for many years, the HomePod 2, which has been re-opened again, seems to be unable to meet consumers’ expectations for Apple’s new products.

