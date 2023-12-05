Home » iFixit disassembles the Steam Deck OLED and compares it with the Legion Go: well-designed and easy to repair, now is a good time to buy a handheld console | Txnet
Technology

iFixit disassembles the Steam Deck OLED and compares it with the Legion Go: well-designed and easy to repair, now is a good time to buy a handheld console | Txnet

by admin
iFixit disassembles the Steam Deck OLED and compares it with the Legion Go: well-designed and easy to repair, now is a good time to buy a handheld console | Txnet

iFixit Compares Valve’s Steam Deck OLED to Lenovo Legion Go in Teardown Video

iFixit, a seller of repair tools and spare parts for electronic devices, has recently released a teardown comparison video of Valve’s Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go. The video provides a detailed internal look at both gaming consoles, scoring them for repairability and performance.

According to iFixit, the Steam Deck OLED scored a 9/10 in repairability, while the Lenovo Legion Go scored an 8/10. Valve has stated that it intentionally made improvements to the Steam Deck OLED to make it easier to repair, and iFixit agrees. One notable improvement is the inclusion of a metal frame and metal screw posts on the new Steam Deck, reducing the likelihood of thread damage during disassembly. The revised version of the original LCD Steam Deck has also seen improvements.

In contrast, the Lenovo Legion Go uses a pull tab to remove the battery, making it easier to replace without the need for additional tools. iFixit also noted that the Legion Go uses Hall-effect sensors, which should prevent stick drift issues commonly found in other controllers and consoles. On the other hand, the Steam Deck’s potentiometer rocker is more prone to this problem.

Despite the Steam Deck OLED’s use of glue for the batteries, iFixit concluded that it is still easier to repair than the Legion Go. Overall, both gaming consoles are well-designed and relatively easy to repair, making it a great time to be a handheld console gamer, according to iFixit.

You may also like

Foreign media say Nintendo Switch 2 will be...

Bluetooth headphones from Skullcandy: Lidl offer under €40!

“Falcón 9″ visible from Puerto Rico – Metro...

Microsoft quietly provides the freedom to uninstall the...

There is a new smartphone king in Europe

The Steam DEMO version of the new life...

PS fans protested on Steam that “Ghost of...

The Day Pass becomes available on GeForce NOW…

Are cost-effective Android phones ready to debut?Qualcomm previews...

You must not believe these false myths about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy