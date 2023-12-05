iFixit disassembles the Steam Deck OLED and compares it with the Legion Go: well-designed and easy to repair, now is a good time to buy a handheld console | Txnet

iFixit Compares Valve’s Steam Deck OLED to Lenovo Legion Go in Teardown Video

iFixit, a seller of repair tools and spare parts for electronic devices, has recently released a teardown comparison video of Valve’s Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go. The video provides a detailed internal look at both gaming consoles, scoring them for repairability and performance.

According to iFixit, the Steam Deck OLED scored a 9/10 in repairability, while the Lenovo Legion Go scored an 8/10. Valve has stated that it intentionally made improvements to the Steam Deck OLED to make it easier to repair, and iFixit agrees. One notable improvement is the inclusion of a metal frame and metal screw posts on the new Steam Deck, reducing the likelihood of thread damage during disassembly. The revised version of the original LCD Steam Deck has also seen improvements.

In contrast, the Lenovo Legion Go uses a pull tab to remove the battery, making it easier to replace without the need for additional tools. iFixit also noted that the Legion Go uses Hall-effect sensors, which should prevent stick drift issues commonly found in other controllers and consoles. On the other hand, the Steam Deck’s potentiometer rocker is more prone to this problem.

Despite the Steam Deck OLED’s use of glue for the batteries, iFixit concluded that it is still easier to repair than the Legion Go. Overall, both gaming consoles are well-designed and relatively easy to repair, making it a great time to be a handheld console gamer, according to iFixit.