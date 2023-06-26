The ASUS ROG Ally e-sports handheld, which has attracted a lot of attention after the announcement, is often compared with Steam Deck. I believe many people are curious about the internal deconstruction and detachability of ASUS ROG Ally. The foreign media iFixit specially shot and disassembled it. Video, and introduce its modularization and ease of disassembly.

iFixit releases ASUS ROG Ally teardown video to see the modular and easier-to-disassemble design

ASUS ROG Ally specifications are Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, built-in 8GB*2 LPDDR5 on board memory, discrete graphics card: AMD Radeon™ Navi3 Graphics, hard disk: 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230), The battery is 40WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion, and these internal structures will be presented in the iFixit teardown.

First of all, iFixit mentioned that the ASUS ROG Ally’s shell is not difficult to disassemble. It is mainly fixed by a few screws and tenons. After disassembly, you can see the modular design.

The first thing to be disassembled is that the battery is mainly held by two screws and is located on the outside.

In addition, the M.2 SSD (2230) is not difficult to disassemble, and iFixit also mentioned that it is relatively easy to replace it with a larger-capacity hard drive.

Then disassemble the joystick one after another, and iFixit also keeps mentioning that the advantage of modularization is that it can replace some faulty parts.

The ASUS ROG Ally’s 7-inch//FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9//120Hz//Touch Screen//500nits screen is considered a relatively difficult component to replace.

After iFixit disassembled ASUS ROG Ally, it believed that the modularization and easier disassembly design is a major advantage of its hardware design, but there are no official parts available for sale for general maintenance; in addition, iFixit also supplemented ASUS ROG Ally is equipped with Windows 11 Home, but in fact, the operating system has not been optimized for handheld games, which is also a major weakness of ROG Ally.

As everyone wants to play high-quality games more easily, and even further connect an external screen or peripheral to use as a small computer, gaming handhelds seem to come into being. ASUS ROG Ally is regarded as a competitor of Steam Deck One, although there are still many problems due to software support, but from the hardware point of view, it seems that repair or replacement may become more convenient.