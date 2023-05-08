iFixit reveals the most (and least) repairable smartphones of the year: Samsung does well, Google collapses

In January, the GizChina portal had revealed the list of the most repairable smartphones of 2022, which saw Google’s Pixels in the lead and Apple and Samsung devices far behind. A new ranking, this time elaborated by the very famous iFixit portal, reveals instead that they are the Samsung smartphones the most repairable on the market.

The iFixit list is divided into two parts, indicating both the most easily repairable smartphones of 2022 than the less easily repairable smartphones of the same year. The two lists are based on the ease of do-it-yourself repairs, therefore they take into consideration factors such as the availability of parts, the equipment necessary to carry out the interventions and the difficulty in disassembling the devices and replacing their components.

At the top of the podium we have the Moto G7 from Motorola, with an average repair time of 25 minutes. Then follow two Samsung proposals, namely the Galaxy A40, with an average repair time of 32.6 minutes, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which can be restored in about 48 minutes. Fourth and fifth place for iPhone 11 and iPhone 13, while iPhone 12 ranks tenth and iPhone 14 in eighth, with 47.7 minutes for a “simple” repair.

The ranking, however, was drawn up on the basis of the percentage of “easy” repairs for smartphones: “easy” repairs are those that can be carried out by users at home, without their device being sent to a specialized center of the manufacturing company. For the Moto G7, for example, about 50% of repairs are “easy”, while for the S23 Ultra 33.3% fall into this category. For iPhone 14, that figure drops to 20%.

At the top of the worst smartphones to repair we find Google Pixel 7, practically irreparable at home by virtue of a 100% “difficult repair” rate and an average repair time of 60.3 minutes. All smartphones in iFixit’s “flop 10” share the same percentage of hard repairs: what changes is the time taken for the latter in expert hands.

After Pixel 7, the Podium (negative) is completed by Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone SE 3, while several Chinese proposals follow, such as the Redmi Note, the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro from Xiaomi and the P30 Pro from Huawei. The ranking is closed by Google Pixel 3a XL, Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.