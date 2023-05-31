IG limited motion tips: adding facial expressions to make it more cute- Saydigi-Tech

IG limited motion tips: add facial expressions to make it more cute

IG Story (IG Story) has the feature of disappearing within 24 hours, plus there are many styles of filters, fonts, backgrounds, and music that can be matched, which is quite suitable for sharing wonderful things in life. I previously shared the hidden font “Papyrus” on IG, and here we are going to share another cute sticker command – “fransolo”, which makes the cold photos come alive immediately!

step 1,Open IG and select “Limited Time Dynamics” in the new post, select the photo you want to add, and then press the icon of “Picture Sticker” above.

Step 2,Enter the keyword “fransolo” in the search field. An artist himself, Fran Solo spices up his photos with many anthropomorphic expressions.

Step 3,At this time, you will see many cute anthropomorphic expressions, such as winking, waving, frowning and so on. After choosing the pattern you like, you can also use your fingers to adjust the size and angle of the pattern to put the expression on the food on the photo.

After arranging the pattern you want, you can share the limited motion uploaded to you.

Although the limited motion will only be kept on IG for 24 hours, if you like your dynamic sticker, you can still download it and keep it through “More” >>> “Save”.