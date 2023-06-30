IIDEA will give life to a forest…

IDEA, the association that represents the video game industry in Italy, will give life to a forest on the occasion of First Playable 2023 – the reference business event for the video game sector in Italy. There First Playable forest, consisting of 250 trees in Paulownia, will be realized thanks to the collaboration of Treebubenefit company and innovative start-up founded in Italy by a team of engineers and agronomists e Sustainability Partner of the fifth edition of the event, arriving on 6 and 7 July in Florence.

IIDEA’s donation on the occasion of First Playable 2023

IIDEA will symbolically donate a Paulownia tree and everything necessary to monitor its growth within the First Playable forest to each organization, company or freelancer participating in First Playable. Thanks to a tracking system fully digital and accessible onlineit will be possible to obtain detailed information about the forest through a dedicated dashboard which will show the number of trees planted, the amount of CO₂ absorbed and the geolocation of the forest, offering a complete view of the project and its results on the environment.

IDEA

First Playable 2023, the activities of Treebu

The activities of Treebu they aim to reduce the environmental impact of companies and peoplegenerating positive value for society and the territory, redeveloping disused land or land subject to intensive agriculture with an immediate beneficial impact on soil, air and local fauna, including important pollinating insects such as bees.

The choice of Paulownia as a species to plant is dictated by its unique characteristics: grows quickly, it is the fastest growing tree in the world, able to reach 15 meters in just 6 years; plays a key role in mitigating climate change, plays a key role in mitigating climate change, thanks to its ability to absorb up to 10 times more CO₂ than other tree species (the First Playable forest will ensure a sequestration of up to 25 tons of CO₂ in a single year); moreover, it is resistant to pests and diseasesreducing the need for phytosanitary or chemical treatments and improving soil health.

When the adopted trees have reached their maturity it will be possible obtain wood in a renewable way, as the plant is reborn from the trunk to the cut. This is to ensure multiple environmental benefits, including: long-term storage of the sequestered CO₂, the development of a local supply chain capable of reducing import-related emissions, the protection of the existing forest heritage and the creation of a sustainable alternative to materials with a high environmental impact.

The goal of IIDEA

With the creation of the First Playable forest, IIDEA demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of positive changepartially balancing the environmental impact of the Fifth Edition of First Playable. The First Playable forest represents a tangible symbol of the Association’s commitment to a future where innovation and environmental responsibility come together to create a positive impact on the environment and society.

