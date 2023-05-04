Ikea charging cable in the test, how good are LILLHULT and SITTBRUNN?

Charging cables can cost money very quickly. Over 10€ for a reasonable charging cable is nothing unusual. This is where Ikea comes in.

LILLHULT and SITTBRUNN offer various charging cables at fantastic prices (also online!).

A SITTBRUNN USB A to USB C charging cable for €2 doesn’t sound bad, does it? A USB C to USB C cable for €2.50?

Even the slightly more expensive LILLHULT charging cables are priced extremely fairly. A USB C to Lightning cable for €9.99 is not too much.

But how good are the Ikea charging cables? Let’s find out in a little test!

Overview of the Ikea charging cables

Ikea currently offers two series of charging cables.

The simple SITTBRUNN cables

The higher quality LILLHULT cables

Serie Preis Long connector 1 connector 2 LILLHULT 9,99€ 1.5 m USB C Lightning LILLHULT 5,99€ 1.5 m USB C USB C LILLHULT 7,99€ 1.5 m USB A Lightning LILLHULT 4,99€ 1.5 m USB A USB C LILLHULT 4,99€ 1.5 m USB A micro USB SEATING WELL 2,00€ 1 m USB A USB C SEATING WELL 2,50€ 1 m USB C USB C SEATING WELL 1,50€ 1 m USB A micro USB

At the time of the test, the simple SITTBRUNN are between €1.50 and €2.50 and are available in all shapes except with a Lightning connector.

The more expensive LILLHULT cables, on the other hand, are available in all imaginable forms, including Lightning. However, the Lightning versions are slightly more expensive due to the Apple license fees. For Apple-certified cables, however, these are still very cheap.

I ordered all versions of the cables for this test, except for the LILLHULT USB C to USB C cable, which I overlooked (well done Michael……).

Super cheap, a first look at SITTBRUNN

The SITTBRUNN cables can almost be described as ridiculously cheap. A 1 meter USB A to microUSB cable for €1.50?

However, the cables are also quite simple. All SITTBRUNN cables are 1 meter long and are made of a simple plastic.

The cables appear quite thin and unspectacular. However, these are pleasantly flexible in return and the connectors appear cleanly encased.

Ikea even advertises 25,000 bends that the cable is supposed to withstand. Of course I can’t verify this, but the cables may be quite thin, but they don’t look cheap.

The sheathing seems to be well done! For the money, these are without a doubt the best charging cables I’ve gotten my hands on.

Premium charging cable at a fair price, LILLHULT

LILLHULT are the “premium” cables from Ikea. Accordingly, these are made much more complex. So we have here mainly a textile sheathing.

As a result, the cables look a lot higher quality and nobler. The flexibility is accordingly a bit lower than with the SITTBRUNN cables, but this is not terrible either.

In addition, the LILLHULT are noticeably thicker (4 mm to 3.4 mm).

Like the cheaper cables, the LILLHULT 25000 should withstand bending.

Performance (according to Ikea)

Ikea advertises the cables directly with a power output. Let’s start here at SITTBRUNN:

SITTBRUNN – USB A auf microUSB – 1A, 5V, 480 Mbit

SITTBRUNN – USB A to USB C – 3A, 5-20V, 480 Mbit

SITTBRUNN – USB C to USB C – 3A, 5-20V, 480 Mbit

The microUSB SITTBRUNN cable is said to only be able to provide Ikea with 5V/1A, which is relatively little. Accordingly, this would not be suitable for Quick Charge.

The SITTBRUNN cables with at least one USB C plug, on the other hand, should be able to transmit up to 3A and 5-20V. This would allow the cables to be charged quickly.

LILLHULT – USB A auf USB C – 3A, 5-20V, 480 Mbit

LILLHULT – USB C auf USB C – 3A, 5-20V, 480 Mbit

LILLHULT – USB A auf Lightning – 2,4A, 5V, 480 Mbit

LILLHULT – USB C auf Lightning – 3A, 5-20V, 480 Mbit

LILLHULT – USB A auf microUSB – 1A, 5V, 480 Mbit

Ikea also only advertises the LILLHULT cable with microUSB connector with a maximum of 1A.

Apart from that and the USB A to Lightning cable (which should deliver 2.4A), we have a maximum of 3A.

The LILLHULT USB C to USB C cable is therefore not suitable for 100W and only goes up to a maximum of 60W!

Only conditionally suitable for data transmission

All Ikea charging cables can transfer data. You can use them to transfer photos from your smartphone, external drive, etc. to your PC.

However, the Ikea cables are limited to 480 Mbit. So these are only USB 2.0 cables! Accordingly, you can achieve maximum data rates of +- 30 MB/s.

Not ideal for transferring large amounts of data.

How “electrical” are the cables?

Let’s take a quick look at the “electrical” qualities of the cables in the test. So I pushed up to 3A through the cables at +-5V and measured the voltage drop.

(lower value = better)

For reference, I have included some “alternative” cables in the comparison.

First of all, we see that the Anker PowerLine cables don’t cover themselves with glory either. Ikea cables tend to end up in the middle when it comes to voltage drop.

I also have to agree with Ikea here, you shouldn’t chase 3A through the microUSB cable, it got noticeably warm during the test.

In practice, however, there are (almost) no differences

Even if it is certainly a bit unspectacular, the charging cable no longer plays a major role in practice.

With USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge, the charging cable has almost no influence on the effective charging speed!

The charging cable can only play a role when charging with a normal 5V charger. But this is primarily for older smartphones.

That’s why I didn’t make any big diagrams here, because the difference with smartphones like the Pixel 7 Pro or S23 Ultra, as well as with the iphones, is just the usual fluctuation.

But why is it like that?

Smartphones used to charge with +- 5V. Depending on the model, this required a minimum of approx. 4.4-4.6V. If you put a load on the cables, the voltage will drop a good bit at the end, depending on the quality of the cable.

For example, if you chase 5V / 2A through the Ikea SITTBRUNN microUSB cable, you still have 4.639V at the end. At 5A it is only 4.489V.

This can be too little for a smartphone, so it would reduce the charging speed so that the voltage increases again.

However, USB PD or Quick Charge usually do not use 5V, but 9V, 12V, 15V or 20V. Accordingly, the “buffer” is lower up to a voltage with which your smartphone can no longer do anything.

In addition, the communication between the charger and the smartphone is a lot better with USB PD and Quick Charge.

Conclusion

In principle, the Ikea charging cables are definitely recommended! These are okay in terms of quality, but the most important thing is the price!

A usable charging cable for less than 3€ is already an announcement! Strictly speaking, the USB A to USB C cable only costs €2 and the microUSB model €1.50.

However, at this price there are of course limitations! So these are initially only USB 2.0 cables. In addition, the charging speed may be somewhat limited, apart from when using Quick Charge. I suspect the wires inside are not the thickest, at least the voltage drop of the cables is relatively high.

For example, the USB A to microUSB SITTBRUNN cable is really not suitable for more than 1.5A. If I force a load of 3A, the cable gets noticeably warm.

But for older smartphones, earphones, headphones, etc., the SITTBRUNN cables are absolutely suitable.

The LILLHULT charging cables are a little better. These are not only optically of a higher quality, but also technically better. So these are only USB 2.0 cables and not “perfect” in terms of electrical resistance, but they are good enough.

The charging speed is “perfect”, especially when using USB Power Delivery or Quick Charge.

In short:

SITTBRUNN charging cables are absolutely ok for “Smart Home” and other devices.

LILLHULT charging cables are a good deal of high quality and are also perfectly suitable for quickly charging smartphones and the like. You will usually reach the full loading speed here.

Alternatives to the Ikea charging cables?

The alternatives depend on what you are looking for. Do you want to transfer data? Then you should use a USB 3.0 or better charging cable. Here I would recommend the Anker PowerLine+ cables.

If you just want a better charging cable, take a look at the Baseus charging cables.

Basically, the Ikea cables remain a good deal!