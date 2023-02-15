Home Technology Ikea presents a smart sensor for air quality
Ikea presents a smart sensor for air quality

Vindstyrka, “force of the wind”: in Swedish, of course. This is the name of the smart sensor just launched by Ikea to measure the air quality in the home and office.

Vindstyrka offers the following features:

  • Measurement of PM2.5 fine particles
  • Measurement of Humidity and Temperature
  • TVOC (the total level of volatile organic compounds pollutants in the air)
  • Indication of the general level of quality with three colours: green, yellow and red

You can also view the data on the IKEA Home app (however you need Dirigera, the Ikea Matter hub). Vindstyrka can also activate other smart devices, such as the Starkvind purifier, which automatically adjusts the fan speed based on the amount of PM2.5 detected in the air.

For Ikea, according to the World Health Organization, 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air even when they are inside homes, offices and shops. A monitoring system like Vindstyrka is therefore useful for raising people’s awareness of this phenomenon which often goes unnoticed.

In the Swedish company’s catalogue, the new Vindstyrka joins Vindriktning, a sensor that does not have smart capabilities and which merely indicates the levels of fine dust in the home via a bright LED bar. The Vindstyrka air quality sensor will be available from April, at a price that should be around 40 euros. Thanks to the Matter protocol, it should also be possible to display the data it detects in Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Amazon apps and services.

