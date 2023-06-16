il report Identity Security Threat Landscape 2023

CyberArk, a company active in identity security across enterprise applications, distributed workforce, hybrid cloud environments and across the entire DevOps lifecycle, has released a new global report, titled Identity Security Threat Landscape 2023. The survey was conducted by Vanson Bourne on a global level 2.300 decision maker of cybersecurity of public and private sector companies, with at least 500 employees, from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan .

At a press event, Paolo LosaCountry Sales Director of CyberArk Italia, illustrated the salient points of this report focused on issues related to digital identity and highlighting the situation in Italygiven that about 100 of the people interviewed belong to large Italian companies, many of which (about 70%) are CyberArk customers.

How the Italian market is evolving

The innovation linked to digital transformation is traveling at a very high speed, but companies and managers are unable to keep up. Growth has been particularly explosive during the pandemic, a period in which the SaaS phenomenon has established itself (Software as a Service). This speed difference has led to a real cybersecurity debtor the increasingly high risk of not having secured the distributed working environments (remote work, hybrid) that have been created with the digital transformation.

Today the challenge is even greater, due to the worsening of the attacks and the more precarious economic situation (inflation and bank rate growth). To reduce costs, companies have lengthened the time it takes to make IT restructuring decisions, delay IT efforts, and reduce vendors. Particularly in our country, it is taking place a reduction in investment, a reduction that began with the pandemic and has further strengthened in the last period. Furthermore, a skills shortage persists in Italy.

L’identity security

The information relating to the digital identity (both humans and machines) are at the center of almost all cyberattacks. I’m a prime attack vector because through these identities it is possible to access the sensitive data of companies and governments.

49% of respondents in Italy expect security problems due to employee turnover in 2023. 66% consider the loss of information due to employees, former employees, consultants, suppliers, third parties as a significant source of concern.

The growth of hybrid work and the increasingly massive use of the cloud brings companies ever greater exposure to cyberattacks. In other words, the attack surface is getting bigger and bigger. Today, in fact, we no longer work only within the company, behind a firewall, but people and cars are also scattered outside. These figures access company systems remotely, through the Internet and the cloud.

Privileged users, who by definition have the full right to access sensitive company data, are more and more, they are people and machines that also operate from outside the company. Therefore it is necessary to increase the level and quality of controls.

IT security

The report highlighted that critical areas of enterprise IT are inadequately protected (51% of respondents think so). A large majority of respondents in Italy estimate that they will need to have 100 to 400 more SaaS applications in the course of 2023 and in the coming years. This leads to data security issues, security that can be achieved by choosing where information is stored and encrypting it. CyberArk is well equipped for the latter aspect, given that has technologies to encrypt data and give the encryption key only to the user who is entitled to it.

The survey highlights respondents’ concern about computer security. In particular, there are strong concerns about theartificial intelligenceThat it can be a danger or a help. The characterization of the user based on his behavior, his actions, is a powerful tool both for obtaining valuable information to access sensitive company data and for recognizing him in a more secure way and guaranteeing him more immediate access to the information that belongs to him . CyberArk uses AI to ensure user identitybased on its behavior, its actions, the operations it performs, its geolocation.

A very important point is the ransomware, to which our country is very exposed. 59% of companies in Italy have suffered an attack of this type and of these 56% have paid a ransom for data recovery, once or even twice.

As for companies operating in the energy sector, 67% of respondents admit that they do not have the tools necessary to secure the software supply chain from third parties. The situation is similar in Italy, with 44% of companies complaining of a similar situation in the last 12 months.

How to get more security

The companies interviewed are working to eliminate their vulnerabilities. The most popular strategies are:

Zero Trust : almost all of the interviewees (about 88%) declared that the basis of the Zero Trust is the management – ​​considered critical – of the users’ digital identities. Added to this are endpoint security and trust in devices

Protection of sensitive data : Give top priority to secure access to sensitive data through real-time monitoring and analysis of all privileged sessions. Ideally, the audit should be extended to all sessions, so that all operations carried out can be traced. It should be noted that such a capillary and complete control poses important problems of privacy , which can be resolved (at least in part) by the request for acceptance by the user of the conditions of use of the service. In some industries, such as banking and telecommunications, monitoring is mandatory. In these cases, privacy is also managed with mechanisms that guarantee the confidentiality of the acquired data, so that they are not disclosed and are used only for the purpose for which they were recorded

Just in time : Profiles and hardware are usually static, but there can be dynamic situations like temporarily creating a virtual machine. Hence the need for just in time, i.e. the generation of data access authorizations only for the time strictly necessary to carry out the operation. Ideally, everything should be managed completely automatically

Management of privileges : always delete the access credentials from the devices when they are no longer used, they must not remain in the machine's memory. Furthermore, a list of applications with their level of reliability must be created, so as to be able to define ad hoc profiles to establish what can be done and what not

: always delete the access credentials from the devices when they are no longer used, they must not remain in the machine’s memory. Furthermore, a list of applications with their level of reliability must be created, so as to be able to define ad hoc profiles to establish what can be done and what not Deleting passwords: It’s the latest trend and CyberArk is at work in this field. The system issues the user with a temporary and secret password, which is active only for the current session. Closed the session, the password is no longer valid