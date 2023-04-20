Home » iliad and Younited together to sell iPhone in interest-free installments
Technology

iliad and Younited together to sell iPhone in interest-free installments

by admin
iliad and Younited together to sell iPhone in interest-free installments

iliad, the operator that has revolutionized the telephony market in Italy, announces the collaboration with the European fintech Younited.

From today, all iliad mobile users who want an Apple smartphone will be able to purchase it with a new deferred payment method, in affordable installments, without any down payment through a completely online purchase process in a few simple clicks.

Il new service, which adds to the possibility of purchasing in a single solution, will be accessible to all iliad mobile users; both those who have subscribed to a mobile offer for a few moments and the most loyal iliad users will therefore be able to access the new payment method.

The possibility of 0% interest loan offered by iliad together with Younited Pay allows you to defer the payment in 12 or 24 months, with the first installment 30 days after delivery of the telephone. Furthermore, the user will be able to receive an immediate discount on the value of the loan, and therefore on the monthly payment, by choosing:

• The Spot trade-in option. It allows the user to exchange an Apple device and immediately obtain a discount on the installment, equal to the value of the used device.

• Forward trade-in option. It allows you to have a reduction on the amount to be financed equal to the residual value of the device by choosing to return the iPhone at the end of the financing period.

The financing can be customized according to the user’s needs, combining one or both trade-in options, which reduce the installment to a minimum and favor the recovery of old devices, reducing the impact of electronic devices on the environment.

See also  The Playlist, what we didn't know about Spotify's history

The entire purchase process and Younited Pay’s interest-free loan request have been completed completely online: from the choice of the desired model to the completion of the loan request, which will be evaluated by Younited, and which will be resolved in a few moments.

We are pleased that iliad users can access this innovative service for the purchase of smartphones. – he has declared Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliadOnline financing at 0% rate is our concrete response to counter the effects of inflation and once again meet the needs of our users. Thanks to the collaboration with Younited Pay we are able to offer convenient and transparent financing solutions”.

“We have created a simple, innovative and transparent financing product for Iliad, which meets both the needs of the company and its customers. For the Younited Pay Italia team it was an electrifying challenge that we hope will represent the first step of a long journey to be built together” – he has declared Nicola Manzari, COO of Younited Italia.

You may also like

Microsoft DirectStorage 1.2 update adds Force Buffered IO...

Quantum computing, Federico II University and SEEQC

Acer Swift X 16 now also has an...

Atari has over 100 games from the 80’s...

UI changes coming soon

Vivo X Fold 2 with 120W fast charging...

Snapchat relies on digital trying on, even in...

HP Envy Series Brings First IMAX Enhanced Certified...

Oracle SQL Developer: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

Horizon Forbidden Land in the Western Regions DLC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy