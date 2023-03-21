iliad also obtains recognition in 2023 as first mobile telephony operator for quality-price ratio fromGerman Institute for Quality and Finance (ITQF). The operator that has revolutionized the mobile telephony market in Italy thus obtains this recognition for the third consecutive year.

The German Quality Institute (ITQF) and its Media Partner La Repubblica A&F have drawn up the ranking of Italian companies/brands with the Best Quality-Price Ratio in 2023, based on the broadest survey on the quality-price ratio in Italy.

The aim of the research is to offer consumers a comparison between the products/services offered by the most important companies and their brands, to guide them in their purchasing decisions in an informed manner. The results of the third edition of the survey can be consulted at this linkare based on a representative survey of the Italian population which collected over 800,000 customer reviews on 122 sectors of the Italian economy.

iliad was rated by respondents as the best for the reference category, thus obtaining again the seal “Top Quality-Price. No. 1 Mobile Telephony 2023by ITQF. This recognition confirms the operator’s ability to meet the expectations and needs of an ever-increasing number of users, distinguishing itself thanks to clear and transparent offers, excellent mobile network coverage and rates that are guaranteed forever. Iliad is committed to providing a high quality service, a support users with the best technologies and obtain their maximum satisfaction, remaining firm in its values.

Since its debut in 2018, iliad has managed to revolutionize the market by winning the trust of users thanks to generous and transparent offers. After almost five years, the operator confirms itself as a leading player in the telecommunications sector with one million net mobile users activated in 2022 alone, for a total of 9.5 million active users (towards 8.5 million in 2021).