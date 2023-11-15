iliad celebrates 22 consecutive months of growth

iliad today releases the financial results for the third quarter of the year: as of 30 September 2023, there were 10 million and 475 thousand active mobile users, with a net increase of 359 thousand users compared to 30 June 2023.

Iliad also had a positive performance in the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) segment of the fiber market, reaching 172 thousand users and recording 23 thousand net new users compared to the first half of the year.

The main financial indicators of iliad in Italy are also characterized by a positive growth trend: the turnover for the first nine months stood at 764 million euros, +12.5% ​​compared to the same period last year; EBITDAaL, characterized by a positive performance, rose to 189 million recorded at 30 September 2023 (+28.7% towards 2022).

Also contributing positively to the increase in the operator’s net user balance are iliadbusiness, the mobile offer dedicated to companies and VAT numbers launched last May, and iliad Space, the new distribution channel, which has allowed the operator to expand the commercial network with 2,600 new sales points from the end of July to today, reaching even closer to all its users.

“Quarter after quarter we have achieved increasingly positive performances, both in the mobile and fiber segments, and last but not least also in the business segment – ​​comments Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italia – Since our arrival, we have built the our offer starting from the values ​​of trust and transparency, principles that have become a guarantee for all users who decide to choose us every day”.

Equally successful results for the iliad Group: the first nine months closed with 47 million and 804 thousand users, an increase of 845 thousand compared to June 2023; the Group’s overall turnover in the period considered is 6.797 billion euros, with an increase of 10.1% compared to the first nine months of 2022. The Group’s EBITDAaL is also growing: 2.545 billion euros, +5.1 % compared to September 30, 2022.

The values ​​of trust, transparency and quality are part of iliad’s DNA and are also found in the Sustainability Report, launched last October by the Group. The objective of the report is to describe the initiatives and results achieved in 2022 and at the same time define the group strategy that will guide the business towards increasingly sustainable and careful growth.

