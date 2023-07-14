Iliad introduces new international options to expand the services offered to its users. The operator announces the arrival of data packages that can be activated on all Iliad mobile offers, thus enabling you to avail a greater amount of GB while traveling in Europe and Switzerland.

Iliad, international options for Europe and Switzerland

Iliad’s new initiative arrives for meet user needs who require better connectivity while traveling abroad. With these innovations, it becomes easier to take a plane and a train for business trips or holidays throughout our continent.

Starting today, Iliad offers the following options:

For the European Union, it comes additional offer of 5GB of data trafficin addition to the GB included in the main offer, at the cost of only €3.99 for one month. This option allows users to browse abroad without worrying about data consumption. For Switzerland, users can activate an offer that includes 5GB of data traffic at the price of only €4.99 for a month. In this way, users can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated internet package without having to use pay-as-you-go data services.

The data options for foreign countries can be activated on all the mobile offers of Iliad, only once during the month, and do not provide for automatic renewal. This allows users to get Extra GB and connection only when they really need itavoiding contractual constraints or unwanted additional costs.

Interested users can activate these options via the Personal Area on the Iliad website (www.iliad.it) or at one of the more than 4,000 points of sale in Italy that offer the Simbox service.

With the introduction of these new international options, Iliad demonstrates its commitment to providing solutions that meet the connectivity needs of its users, both in Italy and abroad. This initiative offers more flexibility and control over data connection while travellingallowing users to use the internet without worries and with clear and transparent costs.

Avid reader, nerd since before it was fashionable.

