iliad is a technical partner of the Amazon Black Friday Fun House Skip to content

iliad is pleased to announce its presence, as a technical partner, of the new Amazon Black Friday Fun House, a pop-up with a funky 80s and 90s atmosphere where it will be possible to discover the best Black Friday offers and gift ideas for the next Christmas season with experiences to enjoy divided by theme, from gaming to beauty to made in Italy.

As a technical partner, iliad will guarantee connectivity for the entire Twitch live streaming schedule thanks to the iliad fiber and the iliadbox Wi-Fi 6, the router with an innovative design that allows you to have a super-fast 100% fiber optic connection, without hidden costs and at a price guaranteed forever. iliadbox is designed to reach up to 5 Gbit/s in download, divided between WiFi and Ethernet ports, offering connection quality and stability.

On Tuesday 21 November at 3pm, iliad will go live on Twitch together with the talent Attrix. During the live broadcast, users will have the opportunity to interact with Attrix with mini-games and will have the opportunity to discover the iliad world and the operator’s values ​​with him also through a special unboxing. iliad is the operator that in 2018 revolutionized the telephony market with transparency, clarity and simplicity, also bringing to the fore the values ​​of truth and trust in relationships with people.

The Amazon Black Friday Fun House will be accessible to the public starting from the afternoon of Tuesday 21 November until Sunday 26 in via De Cristoforis, 1, Milan.

Kaspersky reveals the scams implemented during Black Friday Davide

44 years old, passionate about everything related to technology; As a hobby gamer, I would like to convey my passion to all users and, perhaps, also help those who know little or nothing about it.

You might also be interested

Sign up to our newsletter

Latest Reviews

To help us personalize your browsing experience and constantly improve our services and platforms, we use first-party and carefully selected partner cookies.

By clicking “Accept” you agree to the storing of cookies on your device. By clicking on “Reject” you will consent to the storage of only the cookies necessary for the correct functioning of the site. You can also change the consents using the appropriate button.

Edit Consents Accept Reject More info

Privacy & Cookies Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email

wpDiscuz

Insert

Share this: Facebook

X

