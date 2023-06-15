Home » Iliad launches eSIMs in Italy for new and existing customers: prices and details
Technology

Iliad launches eSIMs in Italy for new and existing customers: prices and details

by admin
Iliad launches eSIMs in Italy for new and existing customers: prices and details

CEO Benedetto Levi had announced it, and he kept his word. From today, June 15, 2023, both i already customers and new Iliad users can access eSIMsthat is to say dematerialized telephone cards which are now available and compatible with practically all new generation smartphones.

The news was reported by MondomobileWeb colleagues, who underline that for new customers, the eSIM activation cost is 9.99 Eurosequal to the same price to be incurred for the physical standard SIMs that arrive at home or that can be purchased at the SIMBoxes.

For i Iliad customers who already have an active number are given the option to switch to eSIMs directly from the “My Offer” area: in this case, activation is free for those who request to switch to an offer at 9.99 Euros per month, while for those who have activated an offer costing less than 9.99 Euros a one-time payment of 9.99 Euros is required for the eSIM.

The association with smartphones takes place by framing the QR Code provided at the time of subscription and then the secret code received at the time of confirmation. Iliad also gives the possibility to transfer the eSIM from one device to another by reusing the QR Code which can be retrieved at any time from your private area.

See also  Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting five comic issues - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

You may also like

Intel PowerVia, power supply from back of chip

F1 23 Review – Gamereactor

Immersive visualization in Italian cities

“PAYDAY 3” plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine...

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 exposed, redefines entry-level tablet

Adobe Experience Manager: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

Germany overtakes China as the second most attractive...

From the Colosseum to the Milan Cathedral: how...

Gamelab Barcelona opens registration for event, seats limited...

Steam gets a big update

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy