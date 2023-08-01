ILIAS: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for ILIAS. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for ILIAS on July 31, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source ILIAS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Maintenance release for ILIAS 8 (Stand: 30.07.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for ILIAS – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

ILIAS Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

ILIAS is an open source e-learning solution.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in ILIAS to bypass security measures or disclose information.

Systems affected by the ILIAS vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source ILIAS < 8.4 (cpe:/a:ilias:ilias)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Maintenance release for ILIAS 8 vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for ILIAS. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/31/2023 – Initial version

