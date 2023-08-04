ILLGAMES Announces the Launch of New Adult Game ‘Honey Come’ as the Successor to Illusion’s ‘ILLUSION’ Brand

ILLGAMES Announces Release of New 3D Adult Game “Honey Come”

The Phantom Club, known for their popular “ILLUSION” brand of adult games, has officially announced the launch of their new brand, “ILLGAMES.” The team behind ILLGAMES is set to bring their first 3D adult game, titled “Honey Come,” and has made the demo version available for free download starting today.

With a development purpose that encompasses innovation, liberty, and loveliness, the ILLGAMES team aims to carry on the legacy of the original Mirage Club “ILLUSION” brand. Their works will continue to focus on the creation of visually stunning 3D adult games, with “Honey Come” being their first release.

According to the official description of “Honey Come,” the game is reminiscent of “Honey Select.” Players take on the role of a character who enters a mysterious club to find their ideal partner. The game features a variety of character types, including cheerful, cold, motherly, cowardly, boyish, and innocent.

Similar to previous releases from the Phantom Club, players can customize various aspects of each girl’s appearance, such as their face, body, and hair. The main gameplay revolves around engaging in intimate activities within the club.

Prior to its official release, a trial version of “Honey Come” is available for free download. The game follows a similar tone and operating policy as previous titles from the Phantom Club. The success of ILLGAMES in the adult gaming market remains to be seen, but it should be noted that several “ILLUSION” brand works will be removed from shelves, including Steam, on August 18, as previously announced.

The highly anticipated “Honey Come” is expected to be officially released on September 1st and will be available for purchase on platforms such as FANZA and DLsite. The game will be priced at 8,800 yen (approximately NT$1,950).

For those interested in trying out the trial version of “Honey Come,” the download link can be found on their official website.

[Image Source: ILLGAMES Twitter]

