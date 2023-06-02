Illustrated book shows utopian, sustainable cities of the future

A truly sustainable future is a major challenge that many find almost utopian. Now a new illustrated book called “Future Images 2045” visualizes this vision and shows that it is possible. The book shows the ideal of cities, regions and villages in more than 20 years. The art project was created by Lino Zeddies, Stella Schaller and Ute Scheub from the German think tank Reinventing Society. With 30 images of the future, the book is intended to represent an imaginary but realistic travel report from the year 2045 and show what cities and places of social life in Germany, Switzerland and Austria could look like if socio-ecological change succeeds.

Images of the future show green cities

The aim of the project is to give people courage for the future and to make a truly sustainable world more tangible and imaginable. “I hope that the book will inspire many people to help shape a sustainable world themselves,” says Lino Zeddies, co-author of the illustrated book. Above all, the pictures have one thing in common: they all show very green places of the future. For example, the Urania in Vienna shines with many green spaces that do not yet exist in this form. Also visible in the background are electrically powered buses and much more space for pedestrians than in the present.

“With the book we show that if we take advantage of the incredible regenerative power of nature, we can create beautiful places of vitality,” says Ute Scheub, another co-author of the art project. “Our book is an ode to human imagination and the regenerative power of life,” adds co-author Stella Schaller. The book is intended to depict regenerative solutions and “real utopias” such as the circular economy and vertical gardens.

Ideal Vienna has a positive climate balance

The ideal, regenerative Vienna of the future has been integrated harmoniously into natural material cycles in the illustrated book. Massive greening and small urban biotopes have helped the city to achieve a positive climate balance. Solar and wind power cooperatives provide the city with renewable energy and all waste is processed into new raw materials. Public spaces for youth events, rallies and creative gatherings, temporary pop-up clubs, cafés and urban gardens enable encounters and co-creation. Old, magnificent buildings can be used free of charge by citizens’ groups and associations for meetings in the evening hours.

In March 2021, Stella Schaller and Lino Zeddies talked about the sustainability and climate discourse in Germany during a walk in Berlin. Gloomy future prospects, renunciation and cost narratives dominate. The question arose: Where are positive future narratives that provide orientation and motivation? The two decided that in times of polycrisis a believable and sensual, true-to-life overall narrative of the great transformation was needed.

Illustrated book goes on sale on July 11th

The two brought Sebastian Vollmar on board as designer and Ute Scheub as bestseller journalist, created concepts and started fundraising. Since then, the team has worked intensively with city partners, experts and NGOs for more than two years to develop the illustrated book. “Future Images 2045” is scheduled to go on sale on July 11, 2023 at a price of 33 euros. Pre-orders are already possible. A PDF version for 25.99 euros will also appear.