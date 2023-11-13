“I’m deactivating too”: the Facebook hoax that deceives and worries

Listen to the audio version of the article

If you are a regular on Facebook, in the last few days at least one of your friends will have published a post on his wall, written in precarious Italian, in which he claims not to give Facebook permission to use his data, and that he does not want to pay 4, $99 per month subscription. Or maybe you published it yourself.

This is false “news”, as well as incomprehensible. Facebook is not charging any fees (the choice of subscriptions is another story, and if you want you can read about it here). And if one day Meta wanted to ask you for money, or use your data, it certainly wouldn’t be a copy/pasted post on the bulletin board to protect you.

Because it worries

Unfortunately, the phenomenon of chain letters (mostly fake) is very frequent on social media. And many users, poorly informed or perhaps now hypnotized by social network feeds that have become truth regardless, get involved with disarming ease. Or perhaps worrying, considering the text of the hoax message that has taken hold in recent days. Worrying because it could tell us that those statistics about the many Italians who don’t understand what they read are true. And we have the proof.

«I’m deactivating too»

But let’s see the hoax message of these days: «I’m deactivating too! So now they’re doing it, just announced on Channel 4 News. Facebook will charge all users starting Monday. You can opt out by doing this. Hold your finger on this message and copy it. It cannot be shared. I don’t give Facebook permission to charge $4.99 a month to my account, either; all my photos are my property and NOT Facebook’s!!! Special thanks to Larry for this legal advice… and to Tim Barker for posting this information: Due to the fact that everyone is slowly getting hijacked, yes hijacked not hacked, they are hijacking our accounts, now even more so. Just in case you were warned: a lawyer advised us to post this. Violation of privacy can be punished by law. NOTE: Facebook Meta is now a public entity. All members should post a note like this. If you do not post a statement at least once, we technically understand that you are allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in your profile status updates. I DECLARE THAT I DO NOT GIVE FACEBOOK META MY PERMISSION TO USE ANY OF MY PERSONAL DATA OR PHOTOS. Copy and paste, don’t share. I’m getting more sales posts than posts from friends. Hold your finger anywhere in this post and click ‘copy’. Go to your page where it says “What are you thinking about. ” Tap your finger anywhere in the empty field. Click paste. This updates the system.”

A clearly false message, launched online by some prankster who managed to get hold of other users. Then the logic of social media, where even the worst becomes viral, did the rest.