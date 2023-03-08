Warning, before you get too upset about the clickbait title, read quickly who wrote it first. Namely from a woman whom I would like to quote today. Because Mahdis Gharaei Co-Founder & CEO of the female factor aptly wrote the following on Linkedin today: “I’M OVER WOMEN’S DAY. 🙅‍♀️” And with that she hits the nail on the head. Actually, we should have long since passed International Women’s Day, which takes place today on March 8th. But one after anonther.

Every year, our editorial team is bombarded with the right mail around Women’s Day. Every startup, every company, every corporation suddenly has something to say again. “Women from Austria cautious about investments”, “Gender pay gap still clearly visible”, “Female developers are loyal, but want good salary and support”, “Increase in scholarship places for women”, and so on and so forth. There are too few women in management positions, in IT professions, in start-up founding teams, in corporate boardrooms, and on average they earn less. These are all problems that have been known for many years (decades), but they are not improving. But unfortunately one has the feeling that there is always a need for that one anniversary when it is said that something will be done anyway. Press portals and social media are then regularly full of corresponding reports.

In reality, these annual recurring “We’re doing something anyway” announcements unfortunately have little effect. The gender pay gap still exists (the gender pay gap is 19 percent), 90 percent of the investments still go to men, only 24 percent of all senior officials in Austria are women (+3 percent since 2012), only 18 % of all top positions are occupied by female managing directors (+ 2%), and the proportion of female supervisory board members has increased from 15 to 23 percent. So since 2012 there have been more women’s days than percentage points of growth/improvement in all of the areas mentioned. According to the PwC Women in Work Index, Austria has fallen to 26th place out of 33 OECD countries.

“Each year we dedicate the month of March to discussing women’s empowerment as if it were a new concept that needs to be explained each time,” Gharaei continues. “We talk about the importance of gender equality and diversity in the workplace, only to forget it again when April comes.” And further: The reality is that women in the workplace and in society still face systemic barriers are faced. We still earn less than our male colleagues, are still underrepresented in leadership positions, and face harassment and discrimination EVERY DAY. 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑-𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. “

So how about this: In the future, use the energy and budgets that seem to be channeling towards March 8 every year to ensure that something happens 365 days a year. Because the women’s support press releases are just more fig leaves that have proven to have changed nothing in the last ten years. Instead of gender greenwashing, you can start, for example, by supporting initiatives such as the female factor, Female Founders and Co – they have been fighting for equality 24/7 for many years and not just on Women’s Day.