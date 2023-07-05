ImageMagick: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in ImageMagick. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for ImageMagick that became known on June 21st, 2021. The Linux operating system and the products Open Source ImageMagick and Ubuntu Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6200-1 (Status: 04.07.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for ImageMagick – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

ImageMagick Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

ImageMagick is a collection of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in ImageMagick to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2021-3610.

Systems affected by the ImageMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source ImageMagick Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source ImageMagick

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6200-1 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

RH Customer Portal vom 2021-06-20 (21.06.2021)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 1973689 from 2021-06-20 (21.06.2021)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for ImageMagick. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/21/2021 – Initial version

07/05/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

