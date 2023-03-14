Home Technology ImageMagick: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack
ImageMagick: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

ImageMagick: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for ImageMagick. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 13, 2023 to a security gap for ImageMagick that became known on May 17, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Open Source ImageMagick and Ubuntu Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3357 (Status: 03/11/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for ImageMagick – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

ImageMagick Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

ImageMagick is a collection of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

An attacker could exploit a vulnerability in ImageMagick to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2020-27769 traded.

Systems affected by the ImageMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
Open Source ImageMagick < 7.0.9-0 (cpe:/a:imagemagick:imagemagick)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3357 vom 2023-03-11 (13.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/03/msg00008.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4988-1 vom 2021-06-15 (16.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4988-1

Red Hat Advisory cve-2020-27769 vom 2021-05-16 (17.05.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/cve-2020-27769

NIST Database vom 2021-05-16 (17.05.2021)
For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-27769

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for ImageMagick. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/17/2021 – Initial version
06/16/2021 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/13/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

