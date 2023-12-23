Immediately disable these Siri settings to safeguard your privacy and prevent active listening

Protect Your Privacy and Prevent Siri from Eavesdropping with These Simple Steps

Privacy is a critical concern in the world of technology. As more and more companies embrace modern technology, the issue of user data collection for commercial purposes has become increasingly prominent. In many cases, individuals have observed that advertisements seem to be related to the things they say or do, which is due to the applications installed on their iPhones gathering data through the device’s microphone. This is an issue that we often neglect when approving each app’s request to access our microphone.

While Apple takes the privacy of its users seriously, the company still requires Siri to access the microphone and collect data to “enhance its services.” Luckily, there are several iPhone settings that can prevent Siri and various third-party applications from actively listening and using our conversations and location data to deliver personalized advertisements.

To that end, we recommend considering the following settings for Siri and other applications or system services, but remember, these changes are only necessary if you are looking to protect your privacy.

Siri Suggestions is a feature that collects information about your app usage, searches, shared content, and keyboard usage. Though Apple states that the data is stored locally on the device, we advise allowing notifications, showing in the app library, showing when sharing, and showing when listening.

The “Hey Siri” feature, although extremely helpful, poses a constant privacy risk. Furthermore, it consumes a significant amount of energy from your device’s battery. Therefore, disabling this feature is recommended to preserve your battery.

Another problematic feature regarding privacy on iPhones and iPads is Improve Siri and Dictation. This feature stores audio data to improve Siri and other functions. We recommend disabling this setting under the Analysis and Improvements section.

Moreover, reviewing the permissions that newly downloaded apps request is crucial in ensuring that photo, microphone, contact, and camera access is only granted to applications that truly require it.

Finally, we advise deleting your Siri and dictation history periodically to remove any information related to your searches, Siri commands, translations, and other language processing functions from Apple’s servers.

While deactivating these privacy settings may limit access to various features designed to enhance your daily life, it is essential to strike a balance between privacy maintenance and analytics to support continued improvements in Apple’s products.

