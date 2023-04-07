An online petition calls for the immediate restoration of ChatGpt in Italy. It was launched by a group of Italian academics and digital entrepreneurs. The thesis of the signatories is that the blocking of the software created by OpenAi is causing damage to our country. Artificial intelligence, they argue, represents “the start of a new world”. And our country runs the risk of staying out of it.

The appeal was posted on Change.org. Title: “Let’s restore ChatGpt and update the AI ​​regulations”. Among the academic signatories such as Paul Cellini (Luiss) and some of the most active entrepreneurs in the digital sector in Italy, such as Marco Trombetti (Translated), Paula Bonomo (Italian Angels for Growth) e Gianluca Dettori (First Venture). In addition to restoring the software created by OpenAi, the signatories ask the Italian Parliament and the Government to “promote any useful action to raise in Europe” the reform of the legislation on the processing of personal data, the GDPR, considered an obstacle to research and the development in the field of generative AI”.

“ChatGpt is starting a new world”

The stop imposed last Friday by the Guarantor “has created serious damage to many citizens, professionals and many Italian companies at different levels of development, from startups to more mature companies that are, in every sector, on the frontier of technological innovation, with the ability to offer a new generation of products and services in the new AI-driven economy,” reads the letter accompanying the petition.

The conviction of the signatories is that ChatGpt instead represents “the start of a new world, comparable to the advent of the Internet. With amplified risks and opportunities, which you certainly need to be aware of. However, knowing that risks can be faced and opportunities seized in many different ways – some more effective than others, some more just than others – but certainly not preventing Italian citizens and businesses from being part of it”.

The accusation against the Guarantor: “It keeps Italy out of the world”

The Privacy Guarantor, the signatories continue, “considered that we could afford to keep ChatGpt out of Italy, not considering that by doing so we are simply keeping Italy out of the rest of the world“.

But the clash between the Italian authorities and the San Francisco company still has the merit “of having shown that the King is naked”. The reason? “The GDPR legislationwhich was considered world-leading but is now ten years old (it was proposed by the European Commission in 2012), it is inevitably dated or at least too ambiguous compared to the latest developments in technology”. In recent days, several petitions have been published on Change.org asking for the restoration of the service. There are currently 8 of them on the site.

Finally, a request to update the regulatory framework, “which allows for the correct balancing of the defense of real, and not just formal, privacy with the promotion of many rights equally relevant to the well-being and prosperity of Italian and European citizens: because without the possibility to compete in the new economy we will witness the closure or transfer abroad of Italian companies”.

Among the other signatories of the petition, just published on Change.org, are Riccardo Donadon (H-Farm), Massimiliano Magrini (United Venture), Luciano Pietronero (Enrico Fermi Research Centre), Paolo Traverso (Bruno Kessler Foundation), Paolo Merialdo ( University of Roma Tre), Luigi Capello (LVenture), Gianmarco Carnovale (Roma Startup).