2023-02-24 22:19 United United News Network Corner Game Instrument

The picture shows a video game show in Cologne, Germany in 2010. A woman is immersed in a bathtub playing video games.Photo / Agence France-Presse

“What is the reason why people are addicted to video games and can’t sit still in front of them?” This question once appeared in the supplement of Taiwan’s “Zi Li Evening News” in 1988. It was the most typical question from all walks of life about the video game phenomenon in Taiwan at that time. Of course, this is not a unique phenomenon in Taiwan. Looking at other countries, there are similar questions. Even in modern times when computers and smart phones have long been popularized, doubts and fears about “addiction to video games” still exist. But in the eyes of outsiders, what seems to be an appearance of indulging and sitting still is actually happening in the inner world of these players?

▌Please click below to listen

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially listed “Video Game Disorder” as a disease certification in 2019. Although it once caused controversy between gamers and the video game industry, in fact WHO has corresponding strict conditions for the identification of video game disorder and game addiction. Simply loving video games or playing for a long time is equal to disorder and addiction. Among them, the more subtle psychological activities can also distinguish the completely different results of “addiction” and “immersion”. The “Flow Experience” proposed by the American psychologists in 1975 may be one of the theories that can explain it.

“Flow” was proposed by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, an American psychologist of Hungarian origin. Under certain conditions, people can reach a state of complete devotion and ecstasy. In flow, people will enter a state of extreme concentration, full of sense of accomplishment and Pleasure, and will “forget time” – it is not easy to feel the passage of time. Flow theory is widely used in different fields, including workplace work, personal ability development, sports, etc. It is also used to explain why game players enter this state of immersion.

This unit is a new series broadcasted by Corner International podcast. The current editor-in-chief of Corner International #Editor No. 7 and the columnist #黄宗汉 in charge of German issues, use the player’s selfish desire to expand discussions on various issues of the game—— Talk about video games, games, and the social context and life memories behind the games.

(For the complete content, please click to listen to the corner international podcast: #转角游戏器)

▌Times of each program:

04:35－Why playing games is like entering a “spiritual time room”

13:30 – Indulgence or immersion?psychological flow experience

19:20-WHO video game disorder and addiction certification

30:00 – Flow design in game mechanics

48:00 – The growth of the player’s life, have you played games for a lifetime?

▌Extended reading on related topics:

“Spiritual Opium War: China‘s Video Game Restriction… and the Happy Boys Who Played Video Games Secretly in Those Years”

“The End of Civilization Is Next Round: Memoirs of Sid Meier’s Civilization”

On September 3, 1988, the self-supporting supplement devoted a full page to the social phenomenon and analysis of video games in Taiwan. The picture in the center is…

A scene of an electric toy store in Taiwan in 1986.Figure / newspaper database

A scene of an electric toy store in Taiwan in 1992.Figure / newspaper database

Photo / Agence France-Presse

Corner game Huang Zhehan, editor-in-chief No. 7 of 1P Corner International, and columnist of 2P. A game podcast out of interest.