Browsers now have a full-page translation function, and the translation quality is very good, so even if your English and foreign language skills are not good, you can use the full-page translation function to roughly understand the meaning of this article, but sometimes you still encounter translations Strange, or want to confirm whether there is a correct translation, the “immersive translation” extension to be introduced in this article can help you, it can display the original text and translated content on the web page at the same time, and supports several translation engines , which includes Google. Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox can all be installed.

“Immersive translation” can display the original text of the webpage and the extended function of Chinese at the same time, which is better than the browser’s built-in full-page translation

Click me to go to the Edge store to install

Click me to go to the Chrome store to install

Click me to go to the Firefox Addon store to install

If you use the full-page translation of the browser, all the content will be converted into Chinese. If you want to query the original text, you must turn off the full-page translation function, or open the same new page, which is very inconvenient:



The “Immersive Translation” extension supports Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox browsers. Here I use Edge as an example, and the operations are the same.

After entering the Edge plug-in store, click Get on the right:



A message will pop up above, click “Add extension”:



The installation is complete when this message is displayed:



This one provides quite a lot of setting adjustments. The target language for translation is preset to “Simplified Chinese”, which can be changed to Traditional Chinese. The translation service is Google Translate. If you want to open certain language websites and directly enable automatic translation, you can Set in “Always translate languages”, you can also add “Always translate URLs” and “Never translate URLs”:



Translation engine support:

Google Translate

Tencent Interactive Translation

Deep

volcano translation

Bing Translate

Tencent Translator

Baidu translator

Caiyun Xiaoyi

OpenL

Youdao translation

calf translation

In the interface setting section, you can adjust the language, keyboard shortcuts, translation display style, etc. It is worth noting that the translation display style, here you can set the original text and translation display style you want:



There are many styles to choose from, including “dotted underline, required border, blur effect, dotted underline, dividing line, highlight, marker pen, reference style, weakening, white paper shadow effect, synergy, bold, thin dashed underline, Wavy lines, etc.”, depending on which one you think least affects reading, use whichever one, like I prefer translations with a bottom line, I choose straight underlines:



In the advanced settings, you can decide whether to translate all areas of the web page, Loading style, translation settings, etc.:



The translation operation is also very simple. After entering the website you want to translate, open the right-click menu, and you will see the option “Translate Webpage/Display Original Text”, please click it:



The translation will be displayed:



In addition to translating web pages, this extension can also translate PDF and EPUB files. You can find the import and export functions in the settings, which are quite useful. I recommend everyone to try it.