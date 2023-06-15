Immersive visualization in Italian cities

Google Maps is the well-known Google home maps and navigation service, which has established itself as an essential point of reference for anyone looking for places and driving directions. In recent times, Google has announced a series of innovations concerning some of its main services, including Lens, Shopping and even Google Maps. In particular, Google Maps has received major renovations that will make the user experience even more engaging.

The recent news of Google Maps

The most important novelty concerns the immersive visualization of Google Maps. This feature allows users to explore places in multidimensional detail, thanks to the integration of Google’s artificial intelligence. Indeed, recently, Google announced the inclusion of new cities and points of interest among the immersive content. This novelty also involves some Italian cities: Venice and Florence have been added to this list. Now it will be possible to explore iconic places of these beautiful cities in an extremely immersive 3D mode and from different perspectives. The immersive view of Google Maps is based on billions of Street View views and aerial imagery. Particular Machine Learning algorithms process this information to create a three-dimensional environment that users can explore virtually.

The immersive visualization of Italian cities

Italian cities involved in Google Maps immersive visualization include Florence, Venice, Milan, Rome and Pisa. Each city features a selection of monuments and points of interest that can be explored in detail. In Florence, for example, it will be possible to admire the Ponte Vecchio, the Basilica of Santa Croce, the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore and many other places of great artistic and historical importance. In Venice, on the other hand, you can explore the Basilica of San Marco, the Rialto Bridge, the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute and the other places that make this city unique in the world.

To access the immersive view of Google Maps, simply search for the desired place in the app. Then select the first photo in the lower panel which indicates the presence of the immersive view. Once the view is open, it will be possible to explore the point of interest from different angles and even view it at different times of the day. The interface is coordinated with the weather forecast to make the experience even more engaging.

Google has announced that Immersive View isn’t just limited to the outdoors. Thanks to a technology called Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF), Google is also introducing immersive viewing at select indoor points of interest. Using this innovative technology, which combines photos taken with mirrorless cameras and the application of neural networks, Google is able to produce a realistic and multidimensional reconstruction of internal environments.

The new features of Google Maps

In addition to Immersive View, Google Maps has introduced other interesting innovations. Among these are immediate driving directions. They can be used to search for a walking destination without starting navigation. This makes it easier to plan walking routes and get turn-by-turn directions without having to switch to navigation mode.

Furthermore, for the desktop version of Google Maps, the new “Recents” section has been introduced. This section is located on the left side of the interface and collects all the previously viewed places, creating a sort of persistent history at your fingertips. This feature makes it easier to organize trips and find places you’ve visited in the past. There is also the possibility to remove specific places from the “Recents” section. The new features described are being distributed automatically on Google Maps and are expected to be completed within the next few weeks. The “Recents” section will be available by July, offering an even more practical way to manage information about the places visited.